Google I / O 2021 registration started: Expectations for the annual developer conference





With Google I / O 2021 enrollment, anyone interested in Google technology can get information about product releases, expert insights, and hands-on learning. Google has completely skipped last year’s annual meeting for COVID-19, but this year the free event will take place virtually from May 18th to May 20th. Google says this year’s event will provide participants with access to the workshop, ask me Anything Sessions (AMA), personalized content, live Q & A during the session, and more.

How to register for Google I / O 2021 If you are interested in joining Google I / O 2021, you can sign in to your Google account to register.

Enter details such as name, country of residence, and age.

You will be asked about your profession, company name, and the topic of your choice for which you want to receive reminders and notifications.

Submit the form and you’re ready to go.

The Google I / O 2021 homepage also has some fun puzzles to try.

Expectations for Google I / O 2021

Google I / O’s annual developer meetings are usually about developers, but Google also introduces the various consumer features of the products and services it works on. For example, a few years ago, the company introduced Google Duplex technology that allows AI-powered bots to make calls on your behalf.

Android 12

One of the most important announcements of Google I / O 2021 may be related to the following iterations of the company’s Android operating system. Several developer previews of Android 12 have been released, and according to a report from XDA Developers, the next OS update will include scrolling screenshots, a power button to call the Google Assistant, a widget picker search bar, new pictograms, among others. Some privacy features.

Wear OS

Wear OS, Google’s wearable operating system, has a lot of turmoil. Reports from various quarters suggest that the company is developing a Google Pixel Watch smartwatch with Wear OS. Google may touch on the features of wearables.

Google Assistant

The Google Assistant is arguably the most powerful virtual assistant available. Google is expected to expand its assistant use cases and may announce new features. Google may also announce that assistants are integrated into more products and services.

Pixel 6 Whitechapel SoC

There is speculation that Google is working on an in-house SoC that powers the rumored Pixel 6 handset. Called the GS101 Whitechapel SoC, it is sometimes referred to as something completely different commercially. In its October 2020 earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made fun of his hardware investment and promised a great roadmap for 2021. This means this year’s hardware-related announcement.

