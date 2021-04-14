Next year, the iPhone could bring significant improvements to the camera.





The iPhone 13 appears to be an S-type update with minor redesigns and some unobtrusive features, but next year’s model is becoming a major upgrade. Following rumors of a portless iPhone 14 without a notch, Ming-Chi Kuo is back with rumors that it could take the iPhone’s camera to new heights.

In a new report obtained by MacRumors, Kuo literally states: “We believe that the camera quality of the new 2H22” iPhone “takes mobile phone camera photography to a new level. That is, larger pixel size, higher resolution, and 8K video. As Kuo wrote:

“In terms of pixel size, the ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 13 and the new 2H22‌iPhone‌ are about 1.7um, 2um, and 1.25um, respectively. For 12MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone will increase to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and larger than the existing Android phones. “

These specifications significantly exceed the current 12MP, f / 1.6, 1.7um main sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the 0.8um sensor of Samsung’s 108MP main camera on the S21 Ultra. In general, the larger the sensor size, the better the image quality. With other features Apple plans for the camera on the iPhone this year and next year, such as night mode and sensor shift stabilization, the iPhone 14 (what Kuo calls the “2H22”) is a high-end digital It’s no exaggeration to say that you can make a still camera spend money.

But if you’re a fan of small phones like the iPhone 12 mini, you may not have a model to buy for too long. All the signs indicate the release of the iPhone 13 mini this year, but Kuo says there won’t be a new mini in 2022. Instead, Apple is reported to manufacture 6.7-inch phones with professional and non-professional features. Very similar to the 6.1-inch model. We’re not surprised at all because there are reports of low sales and generally no interest.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

