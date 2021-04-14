5 new ways the Google Assistant can make your day a little easier





Spring has come. Along with that, there is support from the Google Assistant. Today, I’ll introduce you to five new features that will help you tackle the little things around your house (and from your car).

1) Don’t you remember where you put your phone? Do not sweat. Already one of the most popular features in the Google Assistant, Nest smart speaker or smart display, Hey Google can tell you to find my phone on all devices including iPhone. For iPhone, when you opt in to receive notifications and important alerts from the Google Home app, you’ll receive notifications and hear a custom ring (even if your phone is silent or silent mode is enabled).

2) Let’s take out quickly. Last year, more and more people started ordering takeaways and deliveries on Google, and more restaurants added order buttons to their search and map business profiles. To make ordering food online even easier, assistants can now use Duplex on the web to complete their purchase in just a few steps. To get started, first search for a restaurant near you from the Google app on Android and then[オンラインで注文]Or[ピックアップを注文]Must be selected.Complete online takeaway orders from affiliated restaurants[チェックアウト]When you click, the assistant will automatically navigate the site and enter the contact and payment details saved in Google Pay and synced to Chrome Autofill. At launch, it is affiliated with some restaurant chains and will be added nationwide later this year.

3) Try new sunrise or sunset routines for smart home devices. Currently available worldwide, these routines are based on your location. For example, you can turn on the lights in your living room automatically and activate the sprinkler when the sun goes down. Setup is easy.

In the Google Home app or assistant settings[新しいルーティン]Select a tab. Below the starting method, you need to add a starter. Then you will see the sunrise / sunset options. From there, you can customize the time and specific actions. trigger.

4) Do you need everyday ideas? Assistant routines allow you to easily and automatically perform multiple actions at once with a single command. Ready-Made Routines offers popular suggested actions that inspire you, such as telling you if your battery is low or what happened today in history. Contains a dedicated section for emphasis. You can also add shortcut icons for your favorite routines to your Android home screen. Go to the Google Nest app or assistant settings routine overview screen and find it in the app bar at the top[ホーム画面に追加]Click the icon.

5) Do you have any questions about Oscar? You can get an internal scoop from the Google Assistant. Just ask: Hey Google, when is Oscar? Or who is Google nominated for a feature film in Oscar? To hear the list of candidates. Try Hey Google to hear some predictions before the red carpet. What is Oscar’s prediction? Or hey google, do you think you’re wearing the best clothes in Oscar? You can also participate in the award night fun by saying “Hey Google, give me an award”.

