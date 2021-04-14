DxOPureRAW Review | PCMag





Getting Lightroom users to switch to a different photo workflow and editing program can be a daunting task, and DxO knows this. That’s why the company announced DxO PureRAW. It’s not a Lightroom replacement like the company’s PhotoLab products. Instead, PureRaw applies DxO’s invincible Deep Prime noise reduction, lens sharpness, and lens-specific corrections to allow you to continue editing with your photographic software of choice. If you want to start editing images from a better location, use this prestigious tool to run your photos first.

How much does PureRAW cost?

DxO will be offering PureRAW at a launch price of $ 89.99 until May 31, 2021, after which the price will rise to $ 129. (A perpetual license is a one-time fee and does not require a subscription.) This is DxO’s main photographic software, which costs $ 199 for all advanced extensions to PureRAW, such as Deep Prime. You can save a lot more than some PhotoLabs. The only problem is that even if you use PureRAW, you still have to pay for another program such as Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop. No recent Lightroom market share survey was found, but judging from informal surveys at photo fairs and elsewhere in the industry, the vast majority of photographers taking raw camera files use Lightroom Classic. I will.

This software runs on macOS 10.4 (Mojave) and later and Windows 10 version 1809 and later. I ran it on an Intel Core i7-based PC running Windows 10 Pro 20H2 and a new MacBook Air with an Apple Silicon M1 processor.

Interface and use of PureRAW

DxO PureRAW is a utility rather than a complete workflow or editing application, so it has a very simple interface. In most cases, it’s a blank panel where you can drag and drop the photos you want to process. Alternatively, you can select the image from a folder in File Explorer or the Finder.

You can choose from three DxO noise reduction technologies (HQ, Prime, DeepPrime). The last one is the default and is the best option. This is because, thanks to machine learning technology, it combines the speed of HQ with better results than Prime. Also, select whether to output JPG or DNG (Adobe’s universal RAW file format). The latter makes sense if you keep adjusting your photos in Lightroom or another photo app. If you need an improved image and don’t plan to edit it anymore, the JPG option is for you.

The software worked fine with new formats such as Canon’s .CR3, RAW files from Nikon’s mirrorless Z 6 cameras, and long standbys such as the Canon EOS 6D and T1i. One drawback is that the file size grows after PureRAW processing. For example, running a 37MB .CR2 shot through the utility created a 102MB DNG file.

After arranging the image with the magic of PureRAW, it can be displayed in full size on the front and back split screens. The unoptimized image is displayed on the left side, and the processed image is displayed on the right side. As you can see in the test photos, this app brings amazing dramatic improvements.

Another option, and perhaps the most sensible option, other than using this view is to export the image to the photo workflow application of your choice. When the process is complete, a dialog box will pop up where you can select it, as shown below.

How well does DxO PureRAW work?

DxO’s noise reduction does a much better job of keeping details sharp while eliminating speckles. Noise reduction in Adobe and other software usually blurs photos a bit. With other software, reducing noise and sharpening an image often sharpens an image that should have a blurred background. This is really undesirable. According to DxO representatives, PureRAW also improves bokeh, and cameras tend to add more bokeh. You can see it in the clouds in the background below.

In the shot above, the left side shows the Lightroom image, with enough noise reduction applied to estimate the noise level of the same image that passed through the DxOPure RAW on the right side. I used autotone for both. I also applied Lightroom’s lens profile correction. The amount of DxO-processed image detail is noteworthy and[ノイズリダクション]In the box[詳細]Increasing is not useful for Lightroom-only images. (With PCMag’s limited image display size, it’s hard to tell the difference between noise and detail. Trying out the software on your noisy photos is pretty impressive.) Add sharpening to Lightroom Then, turning it back to sharp will only make things worse. noise.

Also note the more realistic beaches and water in the background. One of the downsides to Lightroom is that Adobe’s software did a slightly better job of eliminating chromatic aberration. Look at the side of the subject’s hair. It has a greenish color on the right and a purple fringe on the left. For further comparison, below is the same image captured in Lightroom without any adjustments compared to the image processed with PureRAW.

The landscape photo below also shows that the details have improved significantly after passing the photo through DxO PureRAW.

DxOPure RAW performance

PureRAW processing is not instantaneous. On a 3.4GHz Core i7 PC with 16MB of RAM, it took about 30 seconds per 30MB photo. It probably makes sense to select the photos you want to continue working on for processing in workflow apps (Lightroom, Apple Photos, Microsoft Photos, etc.) as well as processing everything. Doing so with hundreds of photos can be a hassle.

On the 2021 MacBook Air with the Apple Silicon M1 processor, the same photo took 40 seconds each, but that could be improved if DxO announces a native app for that platform (the current app is an Intel processor). ).

Purify raw photos

Even with other photo workflow software, it makes sense for DxO to release a utility that takes advantage of PhotoLab’s coolest and most unique technology. DxO personnel used the following analogy for PureRAW: “We want to offer new kitchen tools, not completely new kitchens.” The simplicity of this mostly one-step tool is refreshing, as opposed to today’s mostly large and complex photo software interfaces.

Can I get comparable results using other software? Probably. It takes a lot of time to tweak some sliders and adjustments, but DxOPure RAW makes the adjustments automatically. This software provides DxO’s best image extensions without the need for a complete workflow application. If you want to get the clearest image possible from your digital camera, I can’t fully recommend it. That’s why DxO PureRAW is a new editor’s choice pick for photo editing software.

