Google Pixel Buds Review | Price, Specs, Sound Quality





Released in 2020, the Google Pixel Buds is the brand’s second attempt to create Bluetooth earphones that rival Apple, Samsung and others.

They don’t bring the fight to Apples AirPods the way Google probably wanted, but they do have some reimbursement features. With always-on voice control with the Google Assistant, a new sleek design, and live language translation, the Google Pixel Buds is a huge improvement over its predecessor.

But at 179, is Google Pixel Buds worth the money? If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, the simple answer is yes. Setup is quick and easy, touch controls are intuitive and responsive, and the Google Assistant works seamlessly.

However, these midrange earphones are highly competitive and do not offer the active noise canceling technology that many are looking for. If it’s you or you haven’t already invested in the Google ecosystem, you might want to pay a little extra for all ANC bells and whistles.

There’s a Google Pixel Buds review that covers everything from sound quality and design to setup, voice control, and its crucial battery life to help you decide where to spend your money.

Google Pixel Buds Review: Summary

Google Pixel Buds is a midrange option with unique features such as always-on voice control by the Google Assistant and live language translation. Setup is quick and easy. The earphones are controlled by touch controls that allow you to play / pause music, skip songs, and adjust the volume. Each earphone also has a stabilizer arc that keeps the earphones safe, so the earphones won’t fall out during a workout, but they can be a little uncomfortable over a long period of time. Google Pixel Buds doesn’t have active noise canceling, but passive noise isolation helps prevent the most distracting noise.

Price: Google Pixel Buds prices range from AO to 179. Earphones are also available from Currys and Very.

Main functions:

Voice control with Google Assistant Sweat-resistant live translation function Touch control allows you to play / pause music and answer calls

Pros:

Compact charging case Hands-free voice control is accurate and responsive Secure Fit Touch control is intuitive and responsive Setup is quick and easy

Cons: Disadvantages:

Music sometimes sounds a little quiet No active noise canceling A little uncomfortable over a long period of time What is Google Pixel Buds?

Google Pixel Buds is a brand of true wireless earphones. Released in 2020, these earphones are the second generation Google Pixel Buds. The 179 earphones feature voice control via the Google Assistant, touch controls to play / pause music and answer calls, and a stabilizer arc to keep the earphones in place. Up to 5 hours when listening to music and a little shorter during a call. However, if you put it back in the charging case, you need to boost it for 20 to 24 hours.

What does Google Pixel Buds do?

Designed to be the perfect companion for your Google Pixel smartphone, the Google Pixel Buds have a simple black-and-white design with a matte finish on both the case and earphones. A unique feature of Google Pixel Buds is live language translation. This is definitely useful for up-and-coming travelers.

Voice control with Google Assistant In-ear detection Live translation feature Touch control for playing / pausing music and answering calls How much is Google Pixel Buds?

The Google Pixel Buds retails for 179 and can be purchased at AO, Very, and Currys PC World.

Is Google Pixel Buds cost-effective?

At 179, Google Pixel Buds falls into the midrange category. It features in-ear detection, touch control, and hands-free voice control via the always-on Google Assistant, but lacks some of the features available on similarly priced models. For example, passive noise canceling works well, but there is no active noise canceling. This may save money, but it’s available on sub-170 models, including the Jabra Elite 75t.

However, this may not be a big issue for everyone, and features such as sweat resistance and live language translation work well. Sure, more affordable options are available, but those with a Google Pixel smartphone can enjoy Google Pixel Buds working seamlessly with their smartphone, despite the pitfalls.

Google Pixel Buds design

Google Pixel Buds has a simple design and is available in two colorways. White / black and black. With a matte finish, the case is rounded. This is very similar to what you see on Chromecast with Google TV. A small LED light indicates that the case is charged.

The earphones are small and lightweight, with the G logo embossed on top of each. The Silicon Stabilizer Arc keeps the earphones in place and prevents them from falling off while exercising or going out. However, three hours after wearing the earphones, I found this to be very unpleasant.

The box also comes with three sizes of silicone chips for a comfortable and secure fit.

Features of Google Pixel Buds

For the 179, the Google Pixel Buds provide most of the features you’d expect from a true wireless earphone. Voice controls are provided by the Google Assistant, with live language translation mode as well as touch controls for pausing, playing and skipping songs. The latter is only available with internet access, but will definitely be available when the trip is re-carded.

The always-on Google Assistant is an outstanding feature that automatically responds when you use a wake word. There are no double or triple taps to wake up the voice assistant.

Touch controls work well and are intuitive. You can use the same touch controls on either earphone. This is useful for those who prefer to wear a single earphone. Play or pause a song with a single tap to answer the call. Double tap to skip to the next song or end the call. Finally, swipe forward to increase the volume and swipe back to decrease the volume. The only small problem we found was that they were very sensitive. As a result, I occasionally paused or played music while adjusting my earphones.

Battery life isn’t the longest it’s ever, but it lasted just under five hours. This can be boosted for up to 24 hours by refilling from the charging case.

If you are looking to use them when exercising, you will be delighted to hear that they are sweat resistant. Compliant with the IPX4 standard, it is protected from splashes (regardless of direction) and can be used for light rain and sweat training. In other words, it’s not the highest achievable rating, but as long as you don’t soak your earphones in tea, it’s okay.

Google Pixel Buds sound quality

With a custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver and dual beamforming microphones, we had high expectations for the Google Pixel Buds. Unfortunately, the sound quality is where the Google Pixel Buds fall. They cover their work to make it easier to listen to radio and podcasts, but music, especially hi-hats, can sound quiet.

Whether this matters to you depends largely on what you primarily use your earphones for. If you’re listening to podcasts, audiobooks, or speech radio, this is rarely an issue. Like smart speakers like the Google Nest Mini, voice is much better than music.

This is to some extent expected if Google spends a lot of time developing the Google Assistant to respond to voice commands and respond to queries. And the Google Assistant with Google Pixel Buds is great. There is no delay and you can answer any question quickly and accurately.

There is no ANC, but passive noise isolation is good for eliminating too much distracting noise.

Google Pixel Buds Setup: How Easy Is It To Use?

I set up my Google Pixel Buds using my Google Pixel 4a smartphone and the process was very simple. When connecting to a Google Pixel smartphone via Bluetooth, a notification will automatically pop up on the screen when you open the charging case. Then click and follow the prompts.

This process took up to 3 minutes, most of which was done in the optional steps to configure Google Assistant preferences. Everything I tried first had no connectivity issues.

When connecting to a smartphone other than Android or Google Pixel, press and hold the pairing button on the back of the charging case, then go to your smartphone’s Bluetooth settings and tap Google Pixel Buds to pair.

What’s the difference between Google Pixel Buds and AirPods?

In recent years, major technology brands Apple, Samsung and Google have each released their own wireless earphones.

AirPods have become Apple’s instant classic. Within two years of its release in 2016, AirPods have become Apple’s most popular accessory. With 159 RRPs, AirPods are available for 20 less than Google Pixel Buds. However, there are AirPods models that include a wireless charging case, and the price is as high as 199.

For the 159, AirPods feature in-ear detection, quick setup, touch control, and up to 5 hours of battery life. Google is doing its best to match all these features, including about the same battery life.

However, Google Pixel Buds also has features specific to live language translation. Sure, this isn’t a feature most people need every day, and it also requires an internet connection, but it’s definitely a fun addition that’s useful when traveling.

How about Samsung? The Korean brand also has its own mid-range wireless earphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung Galaxy Bad Drive is available in four colors, including Mystic Bronze and Mystic Blue, and is priced at 159.

Unlike Google and Apple earphones, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has an active noise canceling feature. Other features include touch control, voice assistant (Bixby), and up to 6 hours of battery life.

Not surprisingly, all of these wireless earphones are designed to act as the perfect companion to Google, Apple and Samsung phones and do a pretty decent job. Which earphone you prefer depends largely on your smartphone and whether you need ANC. If the latter answer is yes, then Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is the best option.

Our Verdict: Need to Buy Google Pixel Buds?

Despite those flaws, the Google Pixel Buds are still a great companion to Google Pixel smartphones. The selling point of these earphones is the always-on Google Assistant. Responses to queries and requests are quick and accurate, as you would expect from a voice assistant. This, combined with a simple setup and intuitive touch controls, makes Google Pixel Buds fun to use.

Live language translation is a lot of fun and leaves some language skills desired, but it’s probably useful for us, who aren’t the only reason to buy these earphones.

However, there is fierce competition for these midrange earphones, such as the Jabra Elite 75t and Huawei FreeBuds Pro offering ANC at a lower price. If you haven’t already invested in the Google ecosystem, these are better and cheaper options.

But to be honest, most ANC earphones are heading towards the 200 mark or above the 200 mark. For those who are willing to let go of their cash, the Google Pixel Buds are an excellent wireless option that’s easy to use, has a sleek design, and is reliable to keep your ears. Don’t expect the battery to last for a few days.

Where to buy Google Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds are available from many retailers, including AO.

Visit the Technology section for more reviews, guides and the latest news. Looking for other high tech accessories? Try our best smartwatch guide.

