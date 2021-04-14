The Google Assistant can now order takeaways from restaurants online





With the pandemic, ordering restaurant takeaways is a little less guilty because it’s safer and helps support local businesses. Google is currently trying to speed up the process by having the Google Assistant automatically fill in contact information and payment details on an Android smartphone after finding a restaurant on Google search.

To use the new features, search for the restaurant you want to order in the Google app and use the restaurant information card[オンラインで注文]You need to select a button. Once you’ve selected your food, you can tag it with the Google Assistant and use your stored contacts and Google Pay and Chrome Autofill payment information to complete your order. The assistant then confirms that the payment is ready and the order is placed.

There are also some major restrictions that you should be aware of. Google tells The Verge that assistants can only assist with pick-up orders for now, with deliveries at some point in the future. It also works only at restaurants that Google is affiliated with for online ordering and can only be started from the Google app on your Android smartphone. Google plans to add more restaurants to the United States later this year.

Google claims that duplex is what drives this new take-out trick, which may seem unusual given the origin of the technology. Duplex was initially introduced as a way to automate phone bookings and bookings, but later the name was applied to automated form filling for online car rental and movie ticket purchases. As Google expands what Duplex does, voice has become less central, but the basic theme is still to automatically handle some busy work for you.

All of these new Duplex features will soon have less wah factor than the original phone booking demo, but could be more useful. Analyzing and filling out online forms is a very common online activity, especially when dealing with restaurants to order. one time. It makes sense to get an assistant to do a busy job, and it’s creepier and less confusing than a robot phone.

The Google Assistant has found that my phone notifications work on my iPhone as long as notifications are enabled. Image: Google

Google has several other new assistant features in the near future. A smart home automation routine that can be set to trigger at sunrise or sunset. There are also some useful features to help you find phone features for your Apple device.

I was able to ask my Google Home device to search for iPhone and iPad for a while, but this feature didn’t work if the missing device was set to silent or not connected to the internet. .. Now, if you choose to receive notifications and important alerts from the Google Home app, your assistant can call your lost Apple device even when silent mode is turned on.

