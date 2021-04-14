The Google Assistant can now find your iPhone





Google has announced four “new” features for the Google Assistant. This includes some new routine features, the ability to pay takeaway orders via a small duplex magic, and the features of a lost iPhone. As always, some of these are new, others have been silently tested by Google for some time, and many of our readers may have already used them for some time. ..

First, the traitor iPhone user (joke) can enjoy the assistant’s phone search “find phone” action. You’ll need to jump a few hoops to activate important alerts from the Google Home app, but if you lose your iPhone, ask your assistant to make your iPhone ring a custom ring and make it easier. can do. To find out when it’s stuck in the sofa.

Assistants have also acquired the ability to pay for takeaway from a small selection of restaurant chains. The mechanism is actually very interesting. This is separate from the support and direct integration of in-app actions dating back to 2018, using Duplex on the web. This means that when ordering egg rolls and chicken takeaways, pressing “check out” will cause Google to parse the partner’s website behind the scenes and enter relevant details to retrieve information from Google Pay and Chrome Autofill. I will. Google announced in its pilot program last October that it was testing using duplex to order food, and this seems to be the first achievement of its work.

However, it’s not as easy as yelling at a smart speaker for food. This feature works via the Google app and is only available on some participating chains (which seems to include Applebee), it doesn’t parse the order, it just handles the checkout process.

Based on the original phone-based AI-powered Duplex technology announced in 2018, Google has extended Duplex for web applications since it first announced its features at I / O 2019. Earlier this year, Duplex was finally available in all states of the United States. — Excluding Louisiana.

Google also announced some “new” routine features for assistants like sunrise / sunset triggers that appeared to some readers in testing as early as December last year. You’ll also see suggestions for setting up basic pre-built routines such as Good Morning and Bedtime. This is because it has been proposed to many users since the UI update in December last year. Routines can also be pinned as home screen shortcuts. Again, if you haven’t noticed this trend yet, we first launched it in December.

Google loves to silently test such features. Or, from another perspective, it reiterates features that people are already using, but this type of A / B testing is usually not very widely deployed before it’s announced. Either way, they are now official.

Last-minute announcement at Oscar

Google also decided to emphasize how assistants can tell about future Oscars in their announcements, including current candidates, predictions, and answers to questions about cute Easter eggs. Ask your assistant, “Hey Google, please give me an award.” Be sure to have your speech ready.

