Netflix teases gamers about the release of Grand Theft Auto 6





A strange tweet from streaming service Netflix seems to suggest that the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is imminent.

If anyone knows when the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released, the streaming giant Netflix may be the closest in terms of purchasing power. The company recently posted a strange tweet confirming that Grand Theft Auto 6 is “coming soon.”

Sure, the tweet came from a Netflix France account and had no context at all, but this claim confused many gamers. Leaks and rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 have been flying left and right for some time, but the last entity that everyone thought was involved was Netflix. While other movie and TV streaming platforms have started streaming video games, Netflix is ​​of interest to them, not to mention being part of an announcement as big as Grand Theft Auto 6. Did not show that.

However, Netflix France seemed to hint at some kind of insider knowledge about the open world sandbox on April 13 when the account randomly tweeted that “basically GTA VI is coming soon.” .. Not surprisingly, social media was on fire as fans demanded that the company investigate the details of mysterious tweets.

Coming soon = Immediately now?

— Hakim Aznakd (@hakimaznakd) April 13, 2021

One Twitter user, Yan 2295, jokingly followed Netflix and said, “Yes, but not really.” Another user, Hakimaznakd, asked how long it would take for Netflix to trol more clearly and said, “Let’s see from today to the end of the world.” Pushing further on what they meant, the account declared “there’s still a risk of waiting for the game for a while,” ending with a laughing emoji.

The company further joked that the game “will arrive when it’s ready, like a series.” Even if you’re not a game developer, it makes sense for Netflix to know how much time and effort it will take to properly create a product. Still, it’s clear that the Streaming Monolith was just a bit of fun for those who might have had hope for future announcements.

There is still a risk of waiting for the game for a while.

— Netflix France (@NetflixFR) April 13, 2021

Overall, there’s a lot of hype around Grand Theft Auto 6, and even Netflix knows exactly what to say to excite people. That’s why games are already at great disadvantage, like hype. It may not be as terrible as Cyberpunk 2077, but if player expectations aren’t immediately contained in rock stars, the game can see some major setbacks.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be under development.

