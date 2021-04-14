Coinbase ($ COIN) Exec is worth $ 668 million after leaving Google ($ GOOG) in 2020





Even in Silicon Valley, Surojit Chatterje’s rise to extraordinary wealth was very fast.

The Chief Product Officer is Coinbase Global Inc, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. I have been with you for only 15 months. Former Google Executive Coinbase shares were worth about $ 203 million in New York at 2:08 pm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. He also plans to receive approximately $ 591 million worth of equity options within the next five years, Filing said.

Chatterjee, who is 46 years old as of February and oversees product management and design, told Coinbase founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, Nasdaq Inc. Joined as the main winner of his debut. Together, these stocks are worth more than $ 18 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The list of Coinbase is another milestone that makes cryptography even more mainstream. Bitcoin, which accounted for most of the 2020 trading volume with Ethereum, is trading at record highs, so the company will be open to the public. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled this year to about $ 64,000, according to Bloomberg data.

Instant equity

Chatterjee’s Coinbase stock is a dramatic example of instant equity that employees can receive when joining a startup. The days when equity was distributed primarily in tranches for many years are over, and there is a reward for loyalty and achievements.

Chatterjee joined Coinbase in February last year after working for Alphabet Inc.’s Google for three years. There, he led the company’s shopping platform during his second job at a search giant. He previously led mobile search advertising and AdSense products and distribution before stopping at the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart. His experience at a Bangalore-based company appealed to Armstrong.

“If someone lives, works, or just trades in a country like the United States, it can be difficult to figure out the magnitude of the opportunity to simplify cross-border trading,” Coinbase said. Base CEO Armstrong wrote on his blog post last year announcing the appointment of Chatterjee.

Other major investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management and Ribit Capital. According to crypto news site CoinDesk, rapper Nasir Jones’ investment firm QueensBridgeVenture Partners invested eight years ago and is still worth more than $ 100 million.

— With the support of Pei Yi Mak and Devon Pendleton

(Update the value of the stock starting in the second paragraph, and finally update the other investors.)

