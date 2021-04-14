T-Mobile brings Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 phones





long time no see. The 2019 flagship phone duo finally gets the Android 11 update. Finally there is an Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 phone. Updates have been rolled out to OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.

According to 9to5Google, the news that the update was arriving came via the change log on the T-Mobile Support website. The models specified are the OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro Mclaren editions. This happens about 6 months after the update begins to arrive on the OnePlus 8 model.

The update first began arriving on the OnePlus 7 Pro model on April 9th. A few days later, the update reached the 7T Pro model on the 14th.Owners of these phones can sigh of relief as they didn’t say anything about whether they intended to see the update.

The news is bittersweet (although most are sweet) as the update comes with an old February security patch. Hopefully, T-Mobile and OnePlus will be able to bring it up to date in no time. The Android 11 update is based on OxygenOS version 11.0.1.1.

OnePlus 7T and Pro phones are still attractive in 2021

The OnePlus 9 cell phone duo are still in the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean their predecessors are still irrelevant today. It had a 6.55 inch 1080p + fluid AMOLED HDR10 + display that can run at 90Hz. It was powered by the Snapdragon 855+ paired with the Adreno 640 GPU. It came with 128GB of storage backed up with 8GB of RAM. The 3800 mAh battery looks small today, but it was definitely enough in 2019.

The screen of the OnePlus 7T Pro was a little big at 6.67 inches. Increases 7T by 1 on the QHD + screen, but maintains a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + technology. The display is notchless because the selfie camera pops out with an electric mechanism. Other differences include 256GB of basic storage with the option of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The battery was slightly larger at 4085mAh.

The camera package is about the same for both models. The only exception is the fact that the OnePlus 7T has a 12MP telephoto camera, while the 7T Pro has an 8MP telephoto camera. Besides that, both phones have a triple camera setup for the rear, which consists of a main 48 MP camera, a telephoto camera, and a 16 MP ultra-wide camera.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a mix of specifications for both models, balancing the two models.

With the Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 phones, these 2019 flagship products have been significantly improved. OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are the perfect options for powerful and affordable phones running Android 11. Both models can be found for less than $ 500 on average.

