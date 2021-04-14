Google has set new remote work guidelines-do other companies do the same?





When the news of the coronavirus outbreak broke out in early 2020, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was one of the first companies to instruct employees to start working from home. And we all know how things went from there. In the weeks that followed, companies of all sizes followed a similar route, moving staff to remote setups and restricting access to the office.

After a year or more of fast-forwarding, many companies still have the majority of their staff working remotely. And a concern among office real estate investment trust (REIT) investors is that office buildings lose their intrinsic lease income if the employer decides to permanently alienate workers. And the value of those REITs will plummet.

However, not all companies plan to maintain a remote work setup. In fact, Google has set specific remote work guidelines to get more staff back to the office building as soon as possible.

Google Policy-Solid but Flexible

Google hopes to reopen its limited-capacity office in April. The effort depends primarily on how many workers can be vaccinated quickly and what the COVID-19 case looks like (unfortunately, it is still in some parts of the country). Keep in mind that the outbreak continues).

Google most often expects its staff to return primarily to the office by the fall. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t give employees some leeway. If a worker wants to work remotely for more than 14 days a year after September 1, he must formally apply for such an arrangement. In addition, workers can only apply for remote work allowances on a 12-month basis, which is due to exceptional circumstances. In most cases, Google expects these requests to be short-lived in nature. The company also reserves the right to bring workers back to the office at any time.

Will it return to normal?

Now that Google has come up with a return-to-work policy, more companies are likely to follow suit. And when that happens, office building occupancy can quickly begin to recover.

Of course, some companies may adjust their office space needs in the light of a pandemic. The idea of ​​hybrid work week, where employees not only spend a few days in the office each week, but also divide their time by working a few days at home, is drawing attention. This arrangement allows employers to save money by reducing office space. However, that scenario is not ideal for office REIT investors, but better than the idea that a company is completely abandoning office space.

When will office leasing resume?

At this stage of the pandemic, many employers may hesitate to sign a long-term lease. But as vaccines become more available and more workers can be jabbed, leases as companies evaluate new realities and understand what works and what doesn’t. Demand may increase. So Google’s specific telecommuting guidelines are actually good news for office REIT investors. This is because when Google indicates that staff will be returned to the office, many companies are likely to immediately follow their initiative.

