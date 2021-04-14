Q & A: Intelligent oxygenation system that eliminates the need for ventilators-Med-Tech Innovation





Med-Tech Innovation News has caught up with Inspira Technologies CEO Dagi Ben-Noon about an intelligent oxygenation system that the company claims can eliminate the need for a ventilator.

Tell us about the Inspiras oxygenation system. Where did the idea come from?

Inspiras’ vision came about when the company’s co-founder and chief scientific officer, Dr. Udi Nussinovitch, was a medical student during military service at the IDF. When one of Udis’s military friends suffered from pneumonia and was admitted to the intensive care unit, it was clear that a more legitimate and patient-friendly solution was needed.

Witnessing a young person in the ICU undergoing highly invasive and high-risk treatment had a major impact on Woody. Pictures of his helpless friend at ICU have been annoying him for many years. As he increasingly decided to research and develop new solutions, he created hope and did not destroy his chances of survival. The need for better solutions has evolved into Inspira’s vision and establishment.

Inspira is a healthcare technology company that provides solutions for patients suffering from respiratory failure. Today, doctors have only two options for treating patients. One is a complementary solution (nose, BPAP, CPAP) in which the patient wakes up, reacts, and breathes spontaneously, but high pressure excites and tires the patient. If these solutions do not improve the patient’s oxygen saturation, physicians should move to a life-supporting ventilator. This is a very complex, risky and costly procedure in which the patient falls into a coma and the ventilator breathes. This treatment requires an ICU bed and staff and is a long procedure that requires weaning (for survivors). Inspira sits somewhere between these two options that leverage Augmented Respiratory Technology (ART). Our solution fits snugly into a gap called the respiratory treatment gap, providing treatment for blood oxygenation while the patient is awake and reacting, increasing oxygen saturation within 60 seconds. This is a whole new treatment category for respiratory failure.

How does this eliminate the need for a ventilator?

Ventilators expose patients to many risks, including infections, crevices and cracks in the lung walls. All are the result of the ventilator itself, not the original condition of the patient with respiratory failure.

ART prevents all risks associated with mechanical ventilation and minimizes invasiveness. Inspira sets new standards in respiratory care by allowing patients to be treated outside the ICU while they are awake and breathing spontaneously. Inspira ART-500 directly oxygenates the patient’s blood to rest and heal the lungs.

How is the system developed in terms of both the materials embedded in the physical device and the intelligent technology?

The Inspira ART-500 was developed to directly oxygenate the blood while allowing the patient to wake up and breathe spontaneously, preventing the need for mechanical ventilation.

The system was developed and designed for ease of use, making it easy for medical staff to manage. This includes a Plug and Play cartridge that easily snaps into place, containing all the required pre-assembled consumables. The ART-500 also has a self-priming system that automatically flashes the entire system for use.

The system itself consists of six main components.

A small dual lumen cannula that is inserted into the jugular vein and sucks and reinjects oxygenated blood. Artificial lung (oxygenates blood to remove CO2 from blood). A unique pump designed to prevent hemolysis and thrombosis. An intelligent operating system that monitors patients and dynamically controls blood flow and oxygen levels. A sensor that monitors certain patient parameters that prompt the operating system. An automatic priming system that allows quick and easy preparation for using the system. Saves significant time before initial system management.

Why is it easier to operate than a standard ventilator?

Standard mechanical ventilation induces a coma and should be intubated in the patient. This requires close monitoring of highly qualified personnel and clinicians, such as anesthesiologists, and patients. This all means that the procedure requires ICU configuration.

Moreover, the use of mechanical ventilation exposes the patient to many risks such as infections, crevices and cracks in the lung wall. All are the result of the ventilator itself, not the original condition of the patient with respiratory failure.

The learning curve of ART-500 is much weaker than that of a conventional ventilator. Both the easy-to-insert cartridge and the self-priming system reduce the possibility of human error. The ART-500 also incorporates smart automatic sensors that drive an intelligent operating system.

Do you envision more innovations like yourself in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inspira began researching, developing, and designing ART technology, providing a safe and easily manageable treatment for respiratory failure to prevent the need for a ventilator. .. The effects of COVID-19 further highlighted the complications and risks associated with ventilators.

There is a large gap between supplemental treatments (such as B-PAP oxygen masks) and dangerous ventilators, and we are confident that there is a real need in the market. Inspira fills this gap by providing a new front-line standard for respiratory care.

We incorporate a huge amount of innovation into technology that is well protected by our broad patent portfolio. It is already of interest to some of the world’s leading hospitals and industry players.

I’m not aware of other similar developments, but I’m not sure that others may be quietly developing. In any case, respiratory failure is widespread and affects millions of people around the world, so we welcome the participation of others.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

We are excited about the opportunity to give hope to millions of people around the world who are currently suffering from respiratory failure.

