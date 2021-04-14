Twitter is stepping up its initiative to stop the harm caused by AI





Twitter is reportedly investigating the “unintended harm” caused by the algorithm in more detail. The recently announced initiative called the Responsible Machine Learning Initiative has one main goal. That is, digging into the algorithms that drive AI decision making across the service. Specifically, it is related to “race subgroup” and gender.

What is the Responsible Machine Learning Initiative? How do you stop the AI ​​bias of the Twitter algorithm?

Well, Twitter isn’t a stranger to bias. In fact, neither is virtually any other company using AI algorithms, but that’s what this Twitter initiative wants to address. The company previously acknowledged racial prejudice, for example in image cropping algorithms. And I tried to fix those kinds of errors where I found them. But some reports say the problem is still on that side. Use an algorithm that prioritizes light-skinned users.

And in fact, that’s one of the first issues the company raised. Twitter wants to scrutinize and analyze the cropping system through a responsible machine learning initiative. According to Twitter, it may also have some gender-based issues. And they will also be considered.

We also perform a “fairness assessment” on home timeline recommendations that apply specifically to racial subgroups.

Twitter also wants to analyze content recommendations based on political ideology as well as race and gender. They take place in seven different countries.

How can we find out when this initiative began to influence?

Of course, neither analysis nor research is noteworthy if Twitter had no plans to do anything with the information. And to that end, Twitter wants to apply whatever it has learned to improve its site and apps. For example, according to Twitter, the findings could remove the algorithm. In effect, it gives users more control over the images they choose to post on their site. Alternatively, you can translate the AI ​​algorithm into a new standard for building and designing it completely.

But no matter what route it takes, it also wants to educate its user base. In particular, it describes how the algorithm works and what “notifies the algorithm”, as well as how it affects what users actually see when they access or use Twitter. I will.

In addition, the company will share all findings and request user feedback. The company says it helps create industry best practices and make the company accountable.

