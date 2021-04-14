Easy embedded AI PCB design with Google and Upverter Coral





San Diego-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Altium LLC, a global electronic software company, announces that Altium’s browser-based electronic design environment, Upverter, has officially become part of the Coral Partnership Program. Did. Engineers and product designers can use Upverter to quickly and easily create and manufacture hardware-accelerated AI boards.

Upverter is a web-based electronic design environment for creating and manufacturing electronic systems and printed circuit boards, all from a single application. Users can design custom carrier boards and order them directly from the Upgrader environment. Custom carrier boards are pre-tested, manufactured and shipped directly to customers.

We are pleased to be part of the Coral Partnership Program with industry leaders such as Asus, Mouser Electronics and Arrow. This details Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer. And I was even more excited to see what users would create by combining the power of Upverters’ web-based modular design technology with Coral artificial intelligence.

Google’s Coral uses hardware components, software tools, and compiled models to help you move your ideas for AI applications on your device from prototype to production. As detailed by Billy Rutledge, director of Google’s Coral team, Coral is dedicated to making AI more accessible. Upverters’ powerful design tools make the benefits of integrating Coral technology more accessible to engineers and product designers developing future solutions. Together, we believe we can empower AI solutions and build a more resilient world, and we are excited to join Upverter in our mission.

Upverter features multiple design templates and includes a new set of embedded board designs that work with Coral Intelligence. These templates can be easily copied and customized with Upverter. Featured boards designed with Coral Intelligence include the CM4 Pixhawk FM Uv6U and PoE smart cameras.

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Upverter is exempt from manufacturing fees for all boards designed with Upverter that work with Coral Intelligence. Customers only pay for the cost, quantity, and shipping costs of the board. This exclusive offer is valid until June 30, 2021.

Altium Altium LLC, a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. Altium has been providing software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electricians for over 30 years. More PCB designers and engineers, from individual inventors to multinationals, are choosing Altium software to design and enable electronics-based products.

