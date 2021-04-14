Diversity-focused non-profit leader announces new VC partner, calling for Houston to become a sports technology hub





Ashley DeWalt has been involved in the sports and entertainment industry, especially branding and consulting, for 15 years. Currently, as Managing Director of Div Inc, he embraces a style focused on business insights and relationships to drive the growth of Houston’s diverse founders’ startups.

Based in Austin, Div Inc is a non-profit organization focused on identifying the hurdles of diverse founders and supporting them. The organization recently announced its expansion into the Houston market, with DeWalt joining as Managing Director focused on building nonprofit relationships with startups, businesses, universities and more.

“I’m focused on identifying corporate partners in line with our mission and vision of what we’re trying to do within this ecosystem,” DeWalt said this week’s Houston Innovator Podcast. Described in the episode.

He also has investors on the list of groups he works with, whether they are individual angel investors or venture capital funds. DeWalt’s first official partner was the Houston-based Mercury Fund.

“I’ve always been working on building long-term relationships with people who have meaningful relationships,” says DeWalt. “With Mercury, they understood it and were willing to commit to the plate and step up.”

The new partnership, officially announced today, invites the Mercury Fund team to provide mentorship and support from a programming perspective, as well as financial support. Mercury has promised to partner with a $ 1 million capital campaign to support the organization.

Div Inc’s first recently announced Houston cohort can benefit from this partnership and the partnership with Verizon, which offers $ 10,000 undiluted solution grants to each company in this current cohort.

Although most recently involved with DivInc, DeWalt has been working with sports startups around the world for several years through its sports innovation hub, Stadia Ventures. DeWalt shares at the show that he has been a great supporter of sports activities in Houston and the region. From his point of view, the city has a large number of coaches and athletes at both professional and college levels, who are future sports innovators and investors.

“Current and former professional athletes living in Houston are very concentrated, and I really believe, and the data show that these professional athletes are investing in sports technology.”

Fostering diverse innovators and sports skills is two separate but overlapping goals that DeWalt has and is passionate about, helping Houston’s innovation ecosystem develop in a comprehensive and impartial way. I am determined to support you.

“After all, if you can’t understand the Rubik’s Cube here in Houston, no one can understand it,” he says.

DeWalt shares more about what he’s focusing on and where Div Inc is heading for the episode. Listen to the full interview below, stream podcasts, and subscribe to weekly episodes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos