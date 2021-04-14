PlayStation boss Jim Ryan needs to create a better story





Some PlayStation fans are angry with the company’s strategy under Sony Interactive Entertainment’s boss Jim Ryan. And that’s understandable. Many of the most enthusiastic supporters have just spent more than $ 500 on the PlayStation 5. And now, the same fan is staring at the barrel of the $ 70 game generation. With that kind of skin in-game, many consumers are justified in getting the value of their money. And that turned into skepticism surrounding Ryan.

But what are PlayStation fans particularly worried about, and are their criticisms justified? Let’s understand.

It’s important to start by recognizing Sony’s position in the game. For many indicators, it is an industry leader. And while it may be enviable for others, it also has Sony in an inherently defensive position. Many already understand Microsoft’s weaknesses. Fans spent the entire last generation investigating mistakes. And that means it’s not that exciting to stick to these failures, especially when companies are making frequent attacks with disruptive business models like large-scale acquisitions and game passes.

However, the weaknesses of the PlayStation are less obvious and its strengths are well known. In short, if a company doubles the same strengths, it’s easier for fans and industry observers to take the company’s performance for granted. And it creates a lot of extra space for people to guess and imagine the perceived area that the PlayStation is underperforming.

That’s what’s happening now. But that doesn’t mean that these concerns only occur in the overly active imagination of PlayStation fans. Sony is making a conservative choice under Ryan, which may have real consequences.

Sony is withdrawing from a small game

To be fair to Sony and Ryan, the company seems to be shining a laser on the games that PlayStation fans are most excited about. These include sequels to popular PlayStation 4 franchises such as God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn. But the new problem with the strategy is that Sony is emphasizing these blockbusters and eliminating almost everything else.

One example of this is that the PlayStation is shrinking its relationship with indie games. At the start of PlayStation 4, Sony adopted indie music as a way to schedule console releases while developing their own projects. Currently, publishers are far less willing to associate themselves with indie music. Nintendo and Microsoft are hosting regular events focused on upcoming indie games, but Sony has left indie efforts to blog posts (although things like Spellunky 2 are still in the State of Play It will be displayed in).

And don’t wonder if Sony is deliberately moving away from indie music. Ryan confirmed that it was the company’s position.

In the early stages of PS4, there was time and place to speak. [using indie games], Ryan said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz in 2017. It was about expressing that we are taking indie seriously, that we are doing this, and that it was just right to talk about indie in 2013/2014. .. Currently not very relevant.

Indie games rarely sell millions of copies, but they add versatility and new experiences to the console library. Of course, these games will continue to come to the PlayStation without direct support from Sony. And that’s a good thing. Because the company doesn’t seem to be very interested in experimenting with itself.

Sony recently disbanded Japan Studio. It’s the team responsible for classics like Ape Escape and Gravity Rush. The company also closed Guerrilla Cambridge and Evolutions Studios while Ryan was still overseeing the PlayStation in Europe.

For the player?Please try the blockbuster

Ryan’s skepticism isn’t just about focusing on profitable software. That’s what every company does. But while Sony is shifting, it’s worth noting that Sony doesn’t seem determined to provide the features fans want.

At that point, Sony recently announced that it would close the PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita digital stores. Sony is also refraining from investing in backward compatibility solutions.

Again, Sony has made these decisions to stay profitable, but it also decides what companies do for their players, even if it loses money. It may be.

Now, For the Players has always been the PS4 marketing slogan and you don’t have to fall into the trap of believing in marketing. But it’s almost acceptable throughout the life of the PS4. The company built the console that players wanted when Microsoft didn’t want it. This gives gamers confidence in the PlayStation, even if there were no major releases in the first two years of the console.

However, the focus has shifted from the player to the game.

The new PlayStations slogan is Play Has No Limits, which is also easy to read. But this subtext is that Sony games are so authoritative and so important that there are no restrictions on what people do to play them.

Ryan believes Sony must make every PlayStation game an event. And some of that means not associating the PlayStation brand with small games that could undermine public awareness of the value of a PS5 release. But that also means that Sony doesn’t have to do anything for the player, as the player is so hungry to do something to get the PlayStation.

This safe strategy is still a risk

Sony is making bigger bets with fewer games. One of the reasons this makes sense is that Sony is one of the only companies in the world to have the money and skills to make these bets. This is a conservative strategy in the short term, but it can be sideways on the PlayStation and Ryan.

Sony needs to keep making big games like The Last of Us and God of War. But by emphasizing them above all else, the company anticipates the opportunity to come up with creative new ways to find the next big thing. And the next big thing will be needed.

The gaming industry is changing rapidly. The genre depends on the fashion. And even large and popular ones like God of War and The Last of Us can start to feel old after the third or fourth entry. At that time, the company may have to rely on young and fresh talent to try something new. In the first place, that’s how you got the God of War and the Last of Us.

But the problem is that Sony’s strategy can squeeze out that talent. Last week, a Bloomberg report detailed concerns among several PlayStation studios regarding their focus on the biggest blockbuster. You can see that we’ve heard stories about similar anxieties among senior developers in studios other than Naughty Dog.

If Sony isn’t cautious and fosters the creativity of the next generation, its blockbuster could run out.

Jim Ryan needs to talk better

Again, Sony is so high that it’s easy to imagine a dramatic stumbling block. It is still in a strong position. PlayStation is making some of the most beloved games, and the company is beginning to connect them with Marvel Studios-style logo animations.

Ryan clearly understands how important it is to tell a strong story as a brand. But the problem is that it’s hard to believe him when he tries to market the story. And that’s really his role: acting as the brand’s chief storyteller.

Six years ago, former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden took some time from the company’s E3 presentation to talk about the cult rhythm action game Vib Ribbon. He explained that the game wasn’t the seller of millions of copies, but it was worth it as he tried to provide the player with a new experience. It was a lip service to the game that Leiden once worked on, but it was clear that he was really proud of it. And that was part of the story Sony was talking about seizing opportunities in games.

I don’t think Sony has ever cared about the vib ribbon. But Leiden knew that if he could convince us that he cares about the game, it would be easy to convince us that the game is worth it.

Ryan, on the other hand, is trying to convince us that the game is $ 70 and is worth worrying about. So the game must be important.

