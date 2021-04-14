Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 arrives to challenge MacBook Air





Microsoft’s new and powerful Surface Laptop 4 offers many configuration options not found in Apple’s MacBook Air line, is that enough?

According to the company, the Surface Laptop 4 is touted as Microsoft’s most powerful laptop, but it comes with hardware to support its claim, but it’s a completely different story to compete with Apple’s MacBook Air. is there. However, Microsoft is currently changing the status quo of its laptop lineup with more configuration options than ever before.

The Surface Laptop 3 was the first and unconventional product to offer AMD CPU choices when first released in 2019. However, AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 CPUs could only be installed in the 15-inch variation. The smaller 13.5-inch model is only available on Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 or i7 processors. Many expected their successors to come with a slight incremental upgrade rather than a complete overhaul, but the Surface Laptop 4 seems to have more than it first saw. ..

According to Microsoft, both 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants can now have either Intel or AMD processors, and larger models have a dedicated Ryzen 7 octa-core CPU configuration. The new laptop not only benefits from Intel’s latest 11th generation processor, but also utilizes Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers. As before, there aren’t many changes in aesthetics, but Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 4 comes with an improved hidden hinge that allows the user to open it with one finger. Insist. Compared to its predecessor, which had an estimated 11.5 hours of battery life, the latest Surface Laptop is rated to offer up to 19 hours.

Is Surface Laptop 4 closer to the MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air’s M1 processor is powerful enough to surpass the 10th generation Intel Core i9 CPU. That said, it’s not an exaggeration to say that it has enough processing power to surpass previous Surface Laptop iterations, which at best can only be equipped with the less featured Intel Core i7. However, the biggest upgrade for Surface Laptop 4 is with the latest 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPUs. It’s about as good as a MacBook Air chip, but not better than that. The core AMD Ryzen 7 CPU also allows for greater flexibility and customization compared to the single choice offered to M1 MacBook Air buyers.

The lightest 13.5-inch variation on the Surface Laptop 4 is lighter than the more compact 13.3-inch MacBook Air. Needless to say, Microsoft’s latest laptops include a full-size USB-A and USB-C ports, which requires fewer dongles, but the MacBook Air is still limited to dual Thunderbolt ports. In addition, the Surface Laptop 4 features a PixelSense touchscreen display, and the 19-hour battery lasts a bit longer than the 18-hour MacBook Air advertises. Of course, there are some things you can only do with macOS that you can’t do with the Surface Laptop 4 Windows operating system. The reverse is also true. For this reason, Microsoft recently sought to claim the superiority of the Surface lineup over the MacBook model, but it’s still very similar to comparing apples and oranges.

