Dominate the ranking of Google’s first page

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, we interview Chris Dreyer. Chris is the CEO of Rankings.io, an SEO agency that helps elite personal injury law firms dominate the rankings on the first page.

Important point:

Search engine optimization is a tough industry, especially for many small business owners. And how do you deal with Google’s ever-changing algorithms? There’s no magic, but there are steps you can take to soar at the top of search engine results pages. In this episode, Chris Dreyer and I delve into the experience of running an SEO agency and how he helped small businesses within him. The industry dominates the ranking of Google’s first page.

Question I ask Chris Dreyer:

[0:55] What led you to today’s place, and what does your online and entrepreneurial journey look like?

[4:05] If you really don’t trust the industry, how do you build trust around SEO?

[5:37] How important is your own SEO as an SEO company?

[6:50] What are the basics of good SEO for any business?

[8:02] When you talk about landing pages, are you really talking about the importance of the overall structure of the landing page?

[9:49] What would you do, if any, to make this business competitive?

[18:48] Core web vitals have been a hot topic this year, how do you respond or react to them?

[20:49] Regarding advertising and organic mixes, what is your philosophy about the two mixes, despite the results they can produce? But are they like the necessary elements?

[23:54] What is your philosophy of reporting and communicating with clients? Chris Dreyer Details: Details of the Certified Marketing Manager Program with Duct Tape Marketing

