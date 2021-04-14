We are currently adopting the following set of Presidential Innovation Fellows-FCW





Labor force

Currently adopting the following set of Presidential Innovation Fellows

Originally conceived by the Obamaviden Technology Office, the Presidential Innovation Fellow Program is now looking for an eighth cohort of in-house federal technology innovators. How has it changed, and what lessons will the program provide to the government to hire the best technicians?

Natalie Alms, April 14, 2021

Krishna Yururu did not need a whole new job when he applied for a technical sabbatical in the government.

Jururu was the founder and director of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and, as he says, a “happy camper.” However, he wanted to take a different approach and tackle large-scale issues, so he applied for the Presidential Innovation Fellows program, which provides technical practitioners with up to two years of government mission.

The White House Science and Technology Bureau started the program in 2012. This was one of several initiatives during the Obamaviden era aimed at innovating the government, such as GSA’s 18F Digital Services Administration. A year later, the PIF program moved to what is now GSA’s Technology Transformation Services division.

The program is currently enshrined by law. PIF leaders say it’s still strong because it’s looking for a cohort of eighth fellows.

The idea is that these “home entrepreneurs” enter the government to bring innovation to government agencies.

For example, during the first days and weeks of the pandemic, the Veterans Affairs Department’s contact center faced a wave of questions from veterans about how the pandemic affects access to services. Kaeli Yuen, a 2020 Fellow and MD clinical informologist, worked on a project to put together a chatbot to provide answers to veterans without having to call from the beginning. Yuen and her teammates launched the product within about three weeks, she said.

Juluru, a 2021 Fellow, has been working at the National Institute of Biomedical Imagining and Bioengineering to promote home COVID-19 testing in the field of MD career and health informatics.

This program, called Radx or Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics, aims to develop and commercialize COVID-19 home examinations. While making home-based testing available was important to improve overall testing capacity, according to Jururu, related smartphone applications support home-based testing people and with the consent of the subjects. It could even send information back to the public health system for contact tracing. ..

Before coming to PIF, Yuen said, “I expected things to move very slowly.” However, working in the aftermath of COVID-19 proved that “the federal government can work very strongly and work very quickly towards a solution when there is an urgent need.” I did.

Alan Bartis, a former senior director of Cisco Systems’ North American Sector Business Solutions Group, said this change in perception (both the processes and implications of government operations) is well shared by other PIFs. I will.

Joshua di Francis, who directs the PIF program, says it has attracted more than 190 people to the government since its inception. The first fellowship is one year and the agency and fellows can agree to extend. More than half of the fellows remain in the government after the mission, according to Di Francis.

Some PIFs may not know how to work in government, where they will fit, or did not consider it an option before they began their mission. “It’s not clear how to enter from the private sector,” said Difransis.

“What we see is that people want to serve,” said Difransis. “We are … really proud of how many people we bring and the unique perspectives and skills they bring.”

Wage gaps between the private and public sectors can also be an issue, but the opaque and time-consuming federal recruitment process is a major obstacle to recruiting new talent. Difransis said his desire to serve was clear, even if he didn’t understand how government recruitment worked, and said last year’s PIF applications increased by more than 70% year-on-year.

The program gives fellows the opportunity to feel “I really made a difference” about how pleasant the night thoughts are, which is difficult to explain if you have never been to government. ” Bartis explained. That excitement is often not the main perception people have about government work, he said.

The program’s managers are intended to tell a story about the influence of fellows, their day-to-day work, and how-tos in the hiring process, Difransis said.

While the program’s success in attracting outsiders to the government and creating innovative solutions is commendable, Di Frances is committed to recruiting and retaining the IT workforce and modernizing the underlying IT system itself. He said basic changes to the effort are still needed.

“In order to attract people, innovate the government and provide IT talent, we need extensive and fundamental changes in some of these areas,” he said, saying the government “attracts and hires talent.” Included a way to “maintain, maintain and acknowledge their achievements.”

According to the former PIF, the PIF program 18F and the Executive Office of the President’s Office-based US Digital Service are spaces for engineers aspiring to use specific techniques such as agile software development and human-centered design. It was important in creating. Chris Cairns. Cairns, which was part of the program’s second cohort, helped launch the 18th floor and TTS and is now the CEO of Skylight, a digital government consulting group.

“Hey, you’re welcome.” This is an environment where you can come in and do something a little different, “he said. Cairns says he was already a veteran in the government’s IT field when he applied for the PIF program, but this experience has given him hope to influence and be able to use this kind of field for work. ..

Compared to the federal workforce and the enterprise as a whole, there are few programs like PIF or 18F. According to Cairns, there are more talents and a broader federation to do this kind of work to get the government to do some “paradigm shift” to this kind of practice, such as agile development and human-centered design. It needs the support of the IT workforce.

Last year’s cohort of 34 fellows was the largest in the history of the program, according to Difransis. It was also the most diverse. Currently, there are a total of 62 fellows in 25 institutions.

Currently, applications for the next cohort of the program are accepted until May 14.

This program lists the projects that fellows are working on. More projects will focus on responding to pandemics and the Biden administration’s priorities such as climate change, racial justice and economic recovery, according to Difransis.

PIF leaders are particularly focused on hiring fellows with experience in software engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, medical informatics, and human-centered design.

About the author

Natalie Alms is an FCW staff writer covering the federal workforce. She is a recent graduate of Wake Forest University and has contributed to the Salisbury (NC) Post. Connect with Natalie on Twitter @AlmsNatalie.

