Hiding Instagram Like Count may improve your content





According to The Verge, Instagram is testing and gives users more control over how similar counts are displayed in posts. Recently, attention has been focused on hiding the number of Instagram likes. Some people think it’s good to hide likes. Others think it will hurt those who make money on the platform.

The social media platform publishes a “small global test” that allows users to control the visibility of similar counts with three options. These options are to prevent others from seeing similar counts, turn them off for your posts, or keep the original experience.

The company seems to be working on a similar idea on Facebook. But it doesn’t say anything about it, nor does it explain it. This isn’t the first time Instagram has tossed this idea. Instagram started testing certain users around the world before the counts like the average person were hidden.

At the time, Instagram said it wanted users to “focus on the photos and videos they share, not the number of likes.” Initially, influencers were afraid of how this impact would address the brand, given the undisclosed engagement rates.

The idea of ​​hiding Instagram like a count isn’t new

However, influencers can see their number privately on the dashboard. As a result, they can share these numbers with any bran that is still trying to cooperate with them. However, Instagram gives users more control over the experience.

Some people are absolutely obsessed with getting as many likes as they can. This can reduce the overall quality of your photos and videos. Some users can suffer mentally or even emotionally. On the other hand, some users may not care too much. As a result, they probably don’t have to see similar counts.

Facebook has done the same before. In 2019, the company also tinkered with hiding the general public like a count. During the test, the tastes, reactions, and video views of the general public were hidden. The new test can be applied to all previous metrics or to similar counts.

Facebook hasn’t published the test yet. However, Facebook says it has learned from this new test and “needs to share it soon.” Hiding Instagram likes allows the platform to focus more on the content.

Some users create fake or non-genuine ones just to get likes. Hopefully, Instagram will tempt creators to do the same by shifting their focus from what they like to good content.

