Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook sign open letter in favor of voting rights





Alphabet, Facebook, the parent company of Amazon, Apple and Google, joins hundreds of companies, executives and celebrities to support voting rights and condemn laws that limit or prevent voters from voting equally and fairly I have signed an open letter. The ballot, The New York Times, reports.

The public letter, which appeared as a full-page ad on Wednesday in The New York Times and The Washington Post, was organized by former American Express credit card company executive Kenneth Schnaud, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, and the Black Economic Alliance. It was. Below is an image of an ad shared by NYT reporter David Gelles.

Letters published in The New York Times and The Washington Post.Image: The New York Times

The text is as follows:

We support democracy

People’s government by people. Beautifully American ideals, but in much of the country’s history the reality is denied by many. As Americans, we know that we should not expect to agree with everything in democracy. But regardless of our political party, we believe that the foundation of our election process depends on the ability of each of us to vote for the candidate of our choice. In order for American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us. We must defend our voting rights and feel responsible for opposition to discriminatory laws and measures that limit or prevent voters from voting equally and fairly. Voting is the lifeline of our democracy and we call on all Americans to participate in taking a nonpartisan position for this most basic and fundamental right of all Americans. ..

Unfortunately, support for voting rights is an evergreen issue in the United States, but this letter is particularly timely, as Georgia recently passed SB 202. Georgia’s new bill makes voters more qualified in the hands of Republican state officials and requires voters to provide their personal IDs. Use of absentee ballot and other restrictions. The bill has been strongly criticized by activists, legal experts, and other companies like Microsoft who signed today’s letter.

Other companies such as Coca-Cola, Delta, The Home Depot, Wal-Mart and JPMorgan Chase refused to sign the letter, the NYT wrote. Coca-Cola and Delta opposed Georgia law after being threatened with boycotts online.

All of these statements are fine, but supporting voting rights in national advertising is the equivalent of reposting a slideshow of social justice in an Instagram story. It can raise awareness and give people an idea of ​​where an individual or company stands, but it commits only to words and beliefs, not actions. Companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, and all other companies that sign this letter will vote with their money. And history shows that they are willing to spend more in supporting racial justice, or have reportedly opposed stronger voter protection bills at the federal level.

Some of the companies that signed today’s letter, including Microsoft, are also members of the U.S. Congress, an industry group that recently asked Senators to vote against the federal voting bill passed by the U.S. Senate. Sludge writes (Brickhouse Journalism Cooperative). Called For The People Act or S.1 / HR 1, the bill aims to ensure voter protection, such as automatic voting registration and mail voting, even in states with their own restricted voting restrictions, such as Georgia. is.

So where are these companies actually standing?

