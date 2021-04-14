ComSovereign’s latest deal looks at signal processing technology-Washington Technology





M & A

ComSovereign’s latest deal witnesses signal processing technology ByRoss Wilkers April 14, 2021

ComSovereign has signed yet another deal for an acquisition to further build its portfolio of wireless broadband technologies in the midst of ongoing 5G network transformation.

In the deal, announced Wednesday, ComSovereign will buy signal processing system maker Innovation Digital for $ 8 million in cash, debt and stock. The cash and debt portion totals $ 1.6 million, with the remaining $ 6.4 million consisting of restricted common stock.

Dr. Scott Velazquez, founder of Innovation Digital, has moved to ComSovereign as Chief Research Officer and is recognized as a pioneer and expert in signal processing technology that combines analog and digital technologies.

Other technologies that will be the focus of innovation digital include radio frequency transceiver systems, signal intelligence, electronic warfare, test and measurement systems, and semiconductor devices.

All parties expect the transaction to be completed within the next 10 days.

For Dallas-based ComSovereign, this pending purchase will only continue the year-to-date busy situation for the company that began trading shares on the NASDAQ stock market in February.

Since its launch in early 2020, ComSovereign has been at the forefront of acquisitions with six transactions, including this latest announcement on Innovation Digital.

These transactions focus on the supply chain, which provides the basic materials for communication devices, networks, software, and hardware.

Also this year, ComSovereign has made a series of changes to its leadership team by hiring veteran investment banker Martin Wade as Chief Financial Officer and promoting him from within Bud Patterson to Chief Operating Officer.

