The House of the Dead remake trailer sees gameplay first





The House Of The Dead: Remake is here on Nintendo Switch to look faithful to the original in terms of gameplay, audio design, and visuals.

The House Of The Dead remake is imminent, and a new trailer has been released to showcase the remake gameplay on Nintendo Switch. The classic late 90’s rail shooter has undergone a complete remake with updated graphics, audio, and gameplay mechanics. The trailer is short, but it shows that the remake shares the same zombie fun as the original.

House Of The Dead was first released by Sega in 1996 as a rail shooter arcade cabinet. Following the 1997 international release, the game quickly became an arcade staple everywhere. Alongside the Resident Evil series, The House of the Dead is allegedly returning zombies to video games, and many are said to be Left 4 Dead without the success of The House of the Dead. And Dead Rising and other franchises did not exist. The game also introduced the concept of fast-running zombies and variations of other mutated monsters outside the standard slow chambling corpse. The series eventually produced multiple sequels in the latest The House Of The Dead: Scarlet Dawn, which was well received in 2019.

Polish studio Forever Entertainment has been commissioned by Sega to develop both The House Of The Dead: Remake and The House Of The Dead 2: Remake for the Nintendo Switch. The trailer for the first entry has been released, and the series now features updated graphics that add to the classic aesthetic. The music has the same arcade techno sump, which keeps adrenaline high as players mow the undead and move through narrow passages from stage to stage. A brief trailer also shows that the user interface resembles an arcade cabinet, as the player’s cursor appears on the screen for various prompts both during gameplay and during cutscenes.

The trailer shows how the classic level has been updated with HD graphics and character models. The trailer ends with the release of a new character model by Dr. Curian, who is responsible for the resurrection of the dead, the main villain of the first game. Many sequels to The House of the Dead series were held with a top depiction of the original undead, but the physical arcade looks like a thing of the past, and it’s unclear what the sequels will look like. is.

Nintendo Switch is like a natural home for autofocus arcade remakes, as a variety of platforms can support split-screen collaboration, motion control, and online features. With titles like The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD remastered and updated, I’m wondering how many classic titles from the game’s past will one day appear on Nintendo’s latest consoles.

Source: Forever Entertainment

