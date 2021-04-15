Texas case judge against Google issues protection order





Bloomberg

For Madoff’s victims, the tragedy continues after the fraudster’s death

(Bloomberg)-Bernard Madovs’ death in prison on Wednesday hasn’t changed much for the victims. Many of the victims are still waiting to complete with a $ 20 billion share that disappeared in the 2008 Conman arrest. More than a decade later, the court was extremely successful in regaining the principal lost under the circumstances. But it is of little comfort to investors who have lost their life savings or otherwise upset their lives. And you’ll never see $ 45 billion in fake trading profits that ensured Madoff is safely hiding in their accounts for retirement. 82-year-old Bernie Madoff, he did. Vermont retirees who refused to disclose the amount they lost said in an interview about the new king of the Ponzi scheme that he was 82 when he died. The tragedy continues. Another victim, New York artist Alexandra Penney, published a memoir, The Bag Lady Papers, about losing savings, but was insensitive. Penny, who rents a house in West Palm Beach, Florida, said she was lonely and didn’t say how much she lost. But now that he is dead, I dance on his grave. Emotions are still high for Richard B. Shapiro. A 67-year-old Hidden Hills real estate investor in California, who lost seven numbers with Madoff and called him a psychopath, said he never forgot the shock of news of Madoff’s arrest. He said he remembers the fraud collapsed as people remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In the 1990s, Shapiro, who started investing with him after being introduced to Madoff by a friend, hopes he will rot in hell. He can get off easily and I have no compassion for him or his family in shape or form. Read more: Giant Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff dies at 82 Shapiro He said he eventually sold the bankruptcy claims of his two Madoff accounts Madoff pleaded guilty to securities fraud in 2009 I was sentenced to 150 years in prison. At a federal prison in Batner, North Carolina. Five of his top aides were convicted in a 2014 trial. Several others have pleaded guilty, including his brother Peter. Madoffs Life and Times April 29, 1938: Madoff was born in the NYC district of Queens. Securities1990: In December, he became chairman of Nasdaq and served for three years. November 2008: Arrested for public release of Ponzi scheme June 29, 2009: 150 years in prison sentence April 14, 2021: Death in prison after failure of early release Madoff family after fraud collapsed I was hit by a tragedy in a few years. Madovs’ eldest son, Mark, was the sales manager for the company’s legitimate market-making business and committed suicide in 2010, the second anniversary of his father’s arrest. His second son, Andrew, who helped build the company’s own proprietary trading desk as a stock manager, died of cancer in 2014. Neither son was charged. Ruth Madoff, Conman’s wife, recently lived an unnamed life in Connecticut after being expelled from a luxurious Upper East Side home. Bernie lived with guilt and regret for his crimes until his death. His lawyer, Brandon Tysinger, said when he announced Madoff’s death. The crime Bernie was convicted of came to define who he was, but he was both a father and a husband. He was a soft-spoken and intellectual. Bernie was never perfect. But no one is. Madoff’s level of remorse has always been questioned. Even from prison, Madoff has been doing the right business for decades in recent years, and his biggest early investors should blame his crimes by demanding unrealistic profits. I said there is. Madoff doesn’t buy it for those who have tried him. Madoff is a good example of how people involved in fraud can often invest very deeply. Randall Jackson, a former assistant federal prosecutor in Manhattan who charged Madoff, said their own lies were that the truth would end and where the lies would begin would be ambiguous even to them. There is no doubt that Bernie fully understood that his activity was a large-scale fraud for decades and the total of his life was a huge lie. Madoff’s death and the conviction of his top aide may be closed to some, but still not enough justice. He said the government could prevent recurrence by making enforcement priorities more equitable. The country is obsessed with a minority who has been disproportionately charged with the drug war, but white-collar defendants like Madoff fled freely until the 2008 financial crisis became apparent. According to Moore, the emperor had no clothes, and California real estate investor Shapiro was even the star car. When he wrote to Judge Chin, he said he had killed a person. Mr. Shapiro described the letter he submitted to the federal judge who oversaw the Madovs case. People died, and they died without a sentence. He ruined many lives. Mr. Shapiro said he was a murderer in my opinion and his deception was great, questioning Madovs’ perfect setup. The proceedings in the bankruptcy court have so far repaid nearly 70% of the valid claims. This is a much better result than expected when the scam was fresh. Still, the process is protracted, creating uncertainty for many and blizzards for others. It has been overseen in court by New York lawyer Irving Picard, the trustee of the Madovs company. He sued hundreds of customers who withdrew more money from their accounts than deposits and used the profits that existed only on paper to recover the funds. Hundreds of people claimed to have suffered a second damage from the system. For them, they were spending money that they had the right to believe they belonged to. In the end, it wasn’t the way the court saw it, and hundreds of former Madoff customers sued by Picard reached a settlement to help pay victims who did not withdraw their principal. Picard has recovered more than $ 14 billion, many of which effectively deal with large initial investors and scammers who have earned billions of dollars from Madoff’s scams and continue his plans. It’s from a bank that allowed it. Massive fraud under the nose of financial regulators has hit the Securities and Exchange Commission hard, revealing whistleblower Harry Markopolos repeatedly warning authorities about Madoff. The scandal broke in much larger finance The SEC states that many of the subsequent reforms were a direct response to the weaknesses Madoff had exposed. Damaged Industries Among these reforms were efforts to strengthen the SEC’s executive department and protect investors’ assets through stricter rules on surprise testing, account statements and custody. Of assets. In addition, whistleblower offices have been set up on the SEC and the Securities and Exchange Commission to reward insiders and others who have provided hints on financial fraud that could lead to recovery, with Swiss investors being the most beyond the United States. I was hit hard. The scandal eventually helped cause the collapse of the fund of funds industry. Such funds that track and research hedge funds and allocate cash to investors have been outflowing every year since 2008, but data compiled by Hedge Fund Research show that they have more than halved since 2008. There is. Exposure to Madoff, they scrambled to withdraw their money, causing a frenzy of withdrawals like a bank run and hurt them without exposure. Madoff was poisoned by a hedge fund fund that is proud to provide investors with access to top managers, said he was responsible for the alternative assets of Geneva-based private bank Reyl & Cie.Meerow. One Nicholas Ross said he hasn’t lost all his trust in Wall Street, but he’s only investing in what he understands (I don’t think Madoff is running around). (Add an analysis by Julian Moore under the “Drug-obsessed and Damaged Industries” section below.) For more articles like this, visit bloomberg.com. Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

