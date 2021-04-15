Nintendo Switch is getting a lot of new indie games Check out the trailer





Nintendo has closed another exciting new and exciting indie world showcase. Meanwhile, more than 20 indie titles heading to Nintendo Switch have debuted. In addition to some surprises in the form of upcoming releases, there were also some larger announcements that caught the attention of the viewer. These include the release of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and Konamis GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon by Night School.

A wide variety of games were shown during the presentation. Below is a list of all the games displayed.

Oxenfree 2: Lost signal

Night School Studio’s follow-up to its cult hit Oxenfree is an exciting new entry in the same universe as the original game. It’s been five years since the first title event, after the main character, Riley, returned to his hometown of Camenae. This time, Riley has to reach the bottom of the radio frequencies being broadcast throughout the city, which causes a lot of problems. Lost Signals will debut on Switch later this year.

did

Not a new game, but this is a cult classic 2D and 3D puzzle platformer where you’ll find players struggling to navigate a life-filled world. In addition, there is the whole thing of “controlling space and time.”

OlliOlli World

Roll7’s whimsical skateboarding series is back in OlliOlliWorld with an unprecedented playground. It retains the same kind of skateboarding action used in previous games in the series, but this time the stakes are higher due to the larger environment, more skateboarding locations, and many other secrets. There doesn’t seem to be a specific date at this time, but it will be released this winter.

Road 96

DigixArt paves the way for this story-centric adventure game that continues the genre of road movies. There are “thousands” of different story branches leading to different unique storylines for navigating. The choices you make solidify the different characters across your path, and your story itself changes as you pass through Road 96. When the game debuts later this year, you can make your own road trip.

crystal

This JRPG is all about controlling the time to show specific scenes in the past, present and future. This is a homage to past role-playing games, and its hand-painted art style is beautiful and adorable. Finally, we are finishing the development stage for the summer release on July 20th.

House of the Dead: Remake

Cult-loving rail shooters have won the Nintendo Switch later this year. It features improved graphics, additional gameplay challenges, and multiplayer action that you can enjoy with others.

Getsu Fuma Den: The Moon of Immortality

Konami is reviving the classic hack and slash properties from the history of the game’s history. Featuring hand-drawn graphics, players go through the dark fantasy version of Japan and there is plenty of sword play that is clearly not suitable for the weak. It is scheduled to debut in 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventure is a new entry from Tribute Games and Dotemu that reunites pizza-loving heroes in a half-shell. Shredder’s Revenge is a love letter to the golden age of arcade games, a noisy four-player side-scrolling action game heading to the Nintendo Switch in late 2021.

end point

Annapurna’s latest work is a third-person adventure set in modern London. The developer variable state brings together three strangers to set up a thrilling supernatural story that reaches the bottom of a strange mystery. It will be released in July.

Hindsight

Annapurna is also embarking on another adventure that is no different from Last Stop. This gentle story is by developer Joel McDonald, who follows an older woman who looks back on her life and the family and friends who valued it. It will be released later this year.

longing

German developer Studio Seufz introduced a new game about a servant who has to wait 400 days for his beloved king to wake up. Interestingly, the game is played in real time. I have to complete various tasks while waiting for the King to wake up, what happens after that? My longing is out today.

Never give up on an aerial knight

Developer Aerial Knight presents a vision of Detroit that looks like a neon-filled version of Tokyo. You’re a runner named Wally, sailing the city and stitching together some very cool moves along a set of beats. The game is scheduled to make its full debut on May 19th, with a demo available.

Forgotten gods of Aztec

Mexican developer Lienzo brings this 3D action title inspired by Aztec mythology. Your arm is an upgradeable weapon when exploring a Mesoamerican environment full of intriguing sights and sounds. The deadline is this fall.

No games: wrong dimension

Draw Me A Pixel offers a humorous point-and-click adventure game. This is an product from Switch later this year with lots of puzzles to solve.

Skull: Hero Slayer

South Korean developer South PAW Games offers 2D roguelike games with interesting mechanics. You can play as a skull with the option of transforming into over 90 different classes by switching his head. This summer will hit the switch.

Art of Rally

Funselektor Labs’ new stylized racing game is a fun rally adventure for arcade enthusiasts. It will be out this summer.

Beast on Malavilla Island

Banana Bird Studios brings a 3D adventure following wildlife photographers taking pictures of creatures throughout Maravilla Island. We can expect to debut in June of this year.

KeyWe

Stonewheat & Sons’ adorable postal puzzle game chases two little kiwi birds. I’m heading to Switch in August of this year.

Ender Lilies: The tranquility of the Knights

This 2D action RPG from Binary Haze Interactive is a dark fantasy that has much in common with Dark Souls. The switch will hit on June 21st.

Weaving tide

Follow the Features has created an interesting adventure featuring a weaving landscape where players find themselves exploring the dungeon. It will debut on Switch in May.

Labyrinth City: Maze Detective Pierre

This hidden object puzzle from Darjeeling originated in the popular children’s book series and now appears on the Nintendo Switch.

