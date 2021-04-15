SCOTUS Google vs. Oracle Copyright Decision





Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Using and reusing software interfaces created by others is common in the field of software engineering and development. Several federal circuits claim that the software source code may be copyrighted as a whole, but the question of how much code, especially API code, can be copied is an unanswered question. did. In a recent Google vs. Oracle decision, the Supreme Court explained a bit about the amount of declaration code used to create the API.

Java is a computer programming language used as part of the Java SE platform. Oracle America, Inc. Owns the copyright of Java SE.

In 2005, Google acquired Android and copied about 11,500 lines of code related to the Java API to allow programmers to interact with Java. Oracle sued Google for copying this API code, claiming that it infringed Oracle’s copyright in doing so. Google argued that such copies constitute fair use and are therefore exempt from copyright liability. After a series of court battles, the lower court ruled that both Oracle’s API code and structure could be copyrighted, and Google’s use of the API code was not fair use.

The Supreme Court granted discretionary appeal and today overturned the inferior court. Judge Breyer told the court that, especially in computer programming, the principles of fair use need to consider the functioning of the work in question. After considering the four factors used to determine fair use, the court favored fair use because the nature of the work is tied to non-copyrighted ideas, primarily API configuration. I noticed that. In addition, Google was building an Android platform using API code, which proved to be a transformative purpose of work. In addition, the amount of code copied was only a fraction of what was significantly more than 3% of the total Java API code (2.86 million lines total). Also, the Android system is not a replacement for Java SE. According to the court, when these factors were combined, Google was well within the scope of the fair use principles when copying the API code.

The court stated that this decision did not represent a change to the proceedings of other fair use principles. Rather, it provides a framework and analytical guidance for specific specific questions and situations that arise when copyrighted computer code is used by other developers and businesses. Importantly, the court did not decide whether only the declaring code was copyrighted, but in Google’s context, using a small portion of the code to build the Android API is not possible. Said it was acceptable. The court did not change any of the current fair doctrine proceedings, but this decision is how the general practice of API reuse by developers continues without significant risk of piracy liability. To clarify.

