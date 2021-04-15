How innovation can make your company more resilient





Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic further pressured technology executives to quickly create digital experiences that virtually meet and serve customers and employees, significantly accelerating the pace of change. Did.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic further pressured technology executives to quickly create digital experiences that virtually meet and serve customers and employees, significantly accelerating the pace of change. Did. For many, this has become a resilience test, and those that truly demonstrate resilience have incorporated the innovation process into their culture and leveraged adaptive technology platforms to drive innovation. Let’s take a closer look at these differentiators.

Innovation culture

In the report “Summary of Research: Innovation Comes from Diligence, Not Luck,” Forrester said that success in innovation can take many forms, but it is reproducible, rooted in the culture of the organization, and with other processes. It also emphasizes the need to adapt regularly. “The quality of innovation by promoting strong collaboration management, licensing, enthusiastic participation from employees, partners and customers, sharing of ideas between departments, diversity among employees and strengthening of skill sets. Will improve. “

For example, companies with the most mature innovation practices often offer staff incentives to reward the innovations in the “ licenses” above. In addition, customer feedback is incorporated into many processes, not just the innovation process.

A good example of a company that has been working to adjust its culture to promote innovation is the German company Bosch. An important aspect of Bosch’s cultural transformation initiative is the recognition and appreciation of many valuable elements of existing culture. Learn more about Bosch’s achievements.

Adaptive technology platform

Innovation leaders are also taking advantage of new technologies and platforms better than other leaders. According to Forrester data, innovation-first companies’ global purchasing influencers can better understand their customers’ needs, innovate with new technologies, and invest in adaptive technology platforms to improve their ability to innovate. It states that it is one of the important actions that companies are taking.

These companies will leverage technology platforms to accelerate the impact of the technology innovation chain layer, work together to reduce costs, accelerate delivery, and enable rapid business change.

In addition, innovation with new technologies thrives by leveraging the platform. The platform works from the physical layer through the technical infrastructure to the application layer where breakthroughs occur. This adaptive technology approach lays the foundation for reinventing the business and enables companies to quickly deliver new value when opportunities arise. Specifically, it focuses on technology that enables customers, partners, and employees to make quick decisions and take action.

Team sports

Finally, it’s important to remember that innovation isn’t the sole responsibility of CIOs and corporate IT, but in team sports where line-of-business and function managers inspire each other and use technology to jointly create new experiences. It means that there is. Creativity from new technologies and external inspiration need to occupy a prominent position on the executive agenda, reducing the traditional dominance of operational and tactical topics.

This post was written by principal analyst Bernhard Schaffrik and was originally displayed here.

Innovation newsletter

Learn about smart cities, AI, the Internet of Things, VR, AR, robotics, drones, autonomous driving and other coolest innovations.Delivered on Wednesday and Friday

Sign up now





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos