Warzone Inner Core Event Updates Verdansk Map





Call of Duty: War Zone. (Activision)

The official Call of Duty account is teasing a big event in Warzone next week.

According to the tweet, the event is scheduled for April 21st at 12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm British Summer Time and is nearing its end.

The online battle royale game is set to move to a new map soon, and tweets are teasing.

Planning for the new map has already begun with the arrival of zombies on the current Verdansk map as part of Season 2 of the game content.

As the season culminates, these zombies will gradually spread throughout the map. The containment pool is set to fail and the entire area must be destroyed in a convenient way to update the map.

4.21.21.

The end is approaching … # Warzone pic.twitter.com/M3CVYCC4BC

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2021

This has already been ruined by the lack of sound and visual effects that some gamers saw a few weeks ago accidentally dropping a nuclear weapon on the map when it was fired and dropped. Awkward.

A new map has replaced Verdansk and has not been officially revealed, but leaks suggest that it will appear in the 1980s alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Cold War landmarks were discovered at Leak, adding a twist of the 1980s to familiar spots. This suggests that this will be an evolution rather than a brand new map.

This type of event learned by Fortnite has priority. Epic has transitioned between seasons with groundbreaking events to keep players interested. For example, the latest Season 6 began with a new single-player mission that ushered in a new era.

Sadly, Warzone suffers from PC player cheating. Publisher Activision recently banned an additional 60,000 accounts, creating a total of 300,000 permanently banned accounts since the game launched in March 2020.

A recent blog post outlines their cheat prevention program, but the new map will certainly attract many new players to the game.

Developer Treyarch also announced this weekend that it has Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP to prepare for a new event. Be prepared for the turmoil.

Introducing this weekend: Double XP, Double Weapon XP, Double Battle Pass XP!

Get ready. pic.twitter.com/KcZde7wxYg

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 13, 2021







