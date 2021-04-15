Free Download Cions of Vega PLAZA





Cions of Vega PLAZA Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Cions of Vega PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Your daughter Laila has run away from home, so you’ll follow her to find where she is hiding. Your brother, Logan, accompanies you throughout your journey. There will be times he will help you, and other times he will tell you things. Some parents disappeared into town and their children did not remember them. Time to search inside homes and look for clues. Could it be related to the cult that threatens people across the region? Every house had a gate near it, and those gates were locked. You will have to find their keys in order to proceed. Cions of Vega offers a mysterious story through a cinematic experience with the help of advanced graphics, dramatic music and immersive sound design. It’s not a relaxing experience but it’s a little exciting in a few moments. In the game, you look for clues inside houses and some other locations about where your daughter might be. You find notes, drawings, interact with some characters, and watch environmental storytelling. There are some little puzzles, some things and clues you should find, a little bit more unofficial platform, and the QTE part is very easy … the game generally offers basic interactions. Save progress: The game saves progress every time you open a new portal.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Insults and mention of alcohol, murder and blood.

Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: Game file name: Cions_of_Vega_PLAZA.zip Game download size: 5.0 GBMD5SUM: f18d42b7459aa46c70f4dc3427c19bdc

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 or above 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2GHz, AMD Athlon 64 X2 2GHz * Memory: 6GB of RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 or AMD RADEON RX 470 * DirectX: version 10 * Storage: 6.7GB available space * Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card with latest drivers * Additional Notes: This game needs to install all Windows updates. It also requires a screen of at least 16:10 or wider.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 or above 64-bit * Processor: Intel or AMD quad-core processor at 2.5GHz or faster * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD RADEON RX 5700 * DirectX: Version 12 * Storage: 6.7 GB available space * Sound Card: DirectX-compatible sound card with latest drivers * Additional Notes: Headphones and a solid state drive are recommended. For more immersion in using the gamepad with powerful feedback.

