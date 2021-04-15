ABA Innovation Expo | American Bankers Association





ABA’s Innovation Expo is a free opportunity to learn about the products and solutions you need most in a timely manner. This unique experience gives you access to 100 5-minute demo videos across 8 related topic areas from ABA’s network of industry providers. Watch the peaking demos and get the valuable insights you’re looking for at your own pace. View a complete list of demo video topic areas from the industry provider’s network.

Every day, there is a 30-minute webinar focusing on one of the five key areas that shape live trend talks (mortgages, cybersecurity, innovation, payments, digital lending). All of these are facilitated by ABA experts. Be informed about the latest trends, challenges and innovations in these areas and be prepared to tackle everything you come up with.

What’s more, you can connect directly with exciting companies and solutions without disturbing the usual exhibition halls.

Trend Talk: Daily Webinar May 5, 2021 | 12:00 – 12:30 PMEDT Three Lending Risks Banks Face in 2021

ABA experts identify the top three lending risks in the current environment. Gain high-level insights into current issues affecting origination, credit risk management, and fair lending, from QM rules to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

May 5, 2021 | 3:00 – 3:30 PMEDT Digital Lending Technological Advances

Banks are investing in new technologies to digitize the lending process. Hear from ABA experts how banks are leveraging these technologies to reach new customers, improve their customer experience, and reduce costs. In this trend talk, we will explore the trends driving digital lending adoption and identify the markets that offer the greatest opportunities for community banks.

May 6, 2021 | 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDTT Third Party Risks: Cyber, Fraud, Regulation

Listen to the latest risks associated with third-party vendors in this discussion with ABA cybersecurity and policy experts. This discussion focuses on recent SolarWinds data breaches and explains how cyber risk can become a fraud risk. It also details the recently released rule creation notifications. This notification requires regulators to be notified within 36 hours of a serious cyber incident and reviews Cyber ​​Profile, a NIST-based cyber assessment tool.

May 6, 2021 | 3:00 – 3:30 PMEDT 2021 Payment Evolution

The payment environment is changing and customers expect banks to adapt. Listen to a status report on the launch of the Clearinghouse RTP network and the Federal Reserve FedNow and how your institution can prepare. ABA experts also give an overview of the global Diem network and central bank digital currencies to gain insights into how crypto payment systems affect the banking industry in the United States and around the world. Finally, join the discussion on the latest legislative activities surrounding Fed Accounts as a means of receiving payments for COVID-19 relief.

May 7, 2021 | 12:00 PMEDT Implementing Innovative Technology

Banks and tech companies are equally innovative and fast-paced. Many start-ups rooted in the banking turmoil are now looking to partner with banks, offering the latest digital assets that can lead to success in the industry. This Trend Talk explores ways to build innovation strategies that enable banks to deliver digital products while maintaining the same personal touch that is essential to community banking.

In addition to the five trend talk topics above, you can also explore demo videos from the complete network of industry providers in these areas.

Cores Cybersecurity and Fraud Data, Marketing and PaymentsLending Insurance and Legal Services Risk and Compliance Technology and Innovation Wealth Management





