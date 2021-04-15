Texas case judge against Google issues protection order





Washington (Reuters)-Judges hearing Alphabet Inc’s Texas antitrust proceedings against Google can be seen by a leading search in-house lawyer to secure sensitive information used in future proceedings. We have set restrictions on things.

The issue has not been identified, but may provide information to the Texas Attorney General’s office for investigation and disclose sensitive data such as strategic business plans and negotiation discussions to Google executives. It’s an important issue for companies that are afraid of it.

An order issued by Judge Sean Jordan of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas allows Google’s internal advisers to see information that is considered “confidential,” but for the next two years about competition and other decisions. Advice is limited. The company that views the data.

Google’s internal lawyers are prohibited from viewing “confidential” information based on orders without the permission of the court or the affected company.

The Texas lawsuit has accused Google of violating the law in controlling the process of advertising online. Google has quietly teamed up with its closest online advertising rival, Facebook, claiming to be acting unfairly with excuses to protect user privacy. Publishers complain that one result is a decline in revenue.

Google denies cheating.

This is one of three major antitrust proceedings filed against Google last year.

The protection order also allows those who receive sensitive and sensitive information to search for electronic devices used in proceedings as needed as part of a forensic investigation of potential leaks. I request you to agree.

(Report by Diane Bartz of Washington, edited by Matthew Lewis)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos