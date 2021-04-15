Urban tech startup accelerator relocated to Navy Yard





Solve the equation with URBAN-X in the New Lab at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Photo courtesy of URBAN-X

URBAN-X, a leading urban technology startup accelerator backed by BMW units MINI and Urban Us, announced on Tuesday its move to Newlab, a community of Brooklyn Navy Yard experts and innovators. ..

High-Tech Startup Accelerator is an organization created by experienced tech entrepreneurs to help early-stage tech companies develop products, connect with investors and hone their business models.

URBAN-X focuses on the challenges of living in the city and helps recently established businesses work with city governments, institutions and the city itself. Among the issues it has addressed are climate change, transportation, clean energy and disaster preparedness.

URBAN-X, which occupies 1,000 square feet at Navyyard’s New Lab headquarters, is an early start-up that brings prototyping tools such as 3D printers and digital fabrication labs into the New Lab space and participates in a 20-week accelerator program. Supports. ..

New Lab headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Technology and green are fused.Photo by Rich Gilligan

URBAN-X also leverages access to the Newlabs suite of on-site prototyping and product realization resources to bring startup ideas to life. Prototyping is the process of turning an idea into a concrete form.

“Brooklyn is at the heart of New York City’s role as a global innovation hub, home to a myriad of founders who challenge the status quo and build new solutions that solve some of today’s biggest problems, such as climate change. That’s what Managing Director Mikakoch said. With URBAN-X. “We are excited to join the Newlabs community, provide resources for entrepreneurs to succeed and scale, and work together to drive change across and beyond the city.

Combining deep expertise in hardware development for startups and initiating partnerships, URBAN-X and Newlab will host a series of virtual events this spring to build hardware in the digital world.

We are pleased to welcome URBAN-X to the Newlab community. Here, the startup cohort can continue to drive innovation that solves the world’s largest challenges, benefiting from access to Newlabs resources, infrastructure, staff and collaboration environments. Of Newlab. Some of the most exciting and impactful innovations are happening here in New York City. By welcoming URBAN-X to the Newlab community, we are strengthening the already prosperous NYC innovation ecosystem.

URBAN-X recently launched Cohort 90, a state-of-the-art startup building technologies that increase sustainable transport, support the transition to clean energy, improve disaster preparedness, and create connected communities. Was announced. Accelerators are also currently accepting applications for the 10th cohort of startups rethinking urban life. The cohort will start in August 2021. Interested entrepreneurs and founders must apply here by Friday, April 30th.

