Outriders Developer provides up-to-date information on inventory wipe bugs





Outriders have had a number of problems since the game was released earlier this month. This includes a bug that clears the inventory of some players. In a new update, developer People Can Fly reiterated that this issue is a “key focus” and is trying to restore “as much lost gear” as possible for the affected people. It was. The developer plans to restore all player’s items at once, and the items will be added to the player’s current inventory instead of replacing new items. Hopefully this solution will come early, not late!

The latest update from People Can Fly can be found in the tweets embedded below. Additional information can be found in the Reddit developer posts here.

It’s nice to see that testing for the next patch to address the inventory wipe issue is proceeding as planned.

This situation remains our main focus and we aim to share more news soon.

1/3

— Outriders (@Outriders) April 14, 2021

Some fans may be disappointed that the bugs aren’t fixed more quickly, but in reality these issues can take a lot of time to resolve. People Can Fly has been positive about the progress and attempts to fix this issue. The developers wanted the latest patch to fix the problem, but they didn’t. For now, players are patient and just want to come early, not slow to resolve.

Unfortunately, not everyone accepts some of the issues that have plagued Outriders over the past few weeks. The game release issue flooded social media with negative opinions, and former Sea of ​​Thieves community manager Daley Johnson supported the team. Johnson and her team were severely abused during the launch of the Sea of ​​Thieves. This seems to be sadly common online.

Outriders are now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Have you checked Outriders yet? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos