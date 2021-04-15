Dada Group’s JDDJ celebrates its 6th anniversary event highlight “Top Case of Retail Digital Innovation in 2020”





Shanghai, April 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA; “Dada”)’s leading local on-demand retail platform in China, JD Daojia (“JDDJ”), has recently been in its second year. We held a merchant brand ceremony. In collaboration with China Chain Store and Franchise Association (CCFA). Celebrating JDDJ’s 6th Anniversary, the event will focus on digital innovation in the retail sector, where the company will select the top retail digital innovation cases in 2020 and discuss some of the growing trends in the Chinese retail industry. It was.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated innovation in the digital economy around the world, and global businesses have adopted digital transformation to drive sales and optimize the customer experience. But in the case of China, much of life is already online before the pandemic, and the country leads the world, accounting for almost half of the world’s e-commerce sales. Nonetheless, pandemic-affected Chinese consumers are online grocery, according to a survey found in McKinsey’s “Understanding Chinese Consumers: The Global Growth Engine” in March 2020. Increased the frequency of shopping by 70%. To meet growing demand, China’s leading O2O retailers have shifted their focus to enabling digital omni-channel business models and are innovative by offering a wider range of digital services and an improved online shopping experience. Proved to be.

Philip Quay, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Dada Group, said: Digitization, omni-channel support, and options in all categories have proven to be good business models. JDDJ has worked with retail partners to deliver many excellent practical examples of these strategies. “

Jianzhen Peng, CCFA Secretary-General, said: “With JDDJ, we systematically recommended the best representation of the most appropriate and valuable cases of retail digital transformation on the 2020 platform. These cases are more aimed at improving the digital experience of our customers. We hope it will be helpful to our retail partners. “

Rationalization and improvement of operations through technological innovation

As the post-pandemic future approaches, brands and retailers will need to rethink their business models. Brands increasingly understand that online channels are essential to reach modern consumers, but there are still many uncertainties about how to best integrate offline online. It poses a challenge for retailers looking to promote sales while allocating resources efficiently.

For CR Vanguard, a leading supermarket chain operator, the switch to an omni-channel strategy has allowed us to focus on improving consumer understanding and service from product research. CR Vanguard, along with JDDJ and a number of digital tools, has developed a new operational strategy that explores products, users, and overall marketing. As a result, through 2020, the total sales of 1,800 stores launched by CR Vanguard at JDDJ increased by 220%.

As part of Wal-Mart’s digital transformation, JDDJ has worked with global retail giants to identify and attract key high-value omni-channel customers as part of its exclusive VIP program. The results are a valuable reference for successful management of digital operations by omni-channel retailers.

Strengthen omni-channel operations at merchants with all-in-one digital tools

Digitization is often the beginning of the end of the supermarket chain, and as online channels become more and more adopted, the challenge of managing cost efficiency while increasing both online and offline sales becomes too great.

After connecting via the JDDJ platform, supermarket chain CP Lotus discovered the Dada Hibo system. Haibo’s advanced omni-channel digital solution has allowed CP Lotus to quickly improve its online and offline integration. You can enhance operational monitoring and management.

Developed by Dada Group, the Haibo System enables five key functions and system-wide integration: inventory management, membership operations, event marketing and promotion, omni-channel order processing, real-time data integration and analytics. The system can assist large and medium-sized traditional retailers in omni-channel digitization to improve operational efficiency and transparency.

Faced with similar issues during multi-channel promotions, Liansheng Supermarkets has significantly improved overall operational efficiency since switching to using Haibo. The Haibo system allowed Liansheng to reduce operational costs while optimizing the online user experience over a four-month period, with JDDJ sales up 253% year-on-year in December 2020.

Promotion of innovation-led sales strategy

As a result of the complex challenges associated with integrating online and offline sales, Chinese retailers have turned to O2O platforms to achieve specific marketing goals, thereby creating their own integrated shopping festival. I am. As the leading on-demand retail platform, JDDJ can link a large number of offline stores, effectively diverting online traffic offline and driving overall sales.

Around the Chinese New Year 2021, JDDJ partnered with G-Super to launch a 9-day limited shopping festival called Super Merchant Day. The event aims to integrate online and offline retail businesses such as retailers, stores, brand owners and e-commerce platforms, innovate marketing strategies and increase online sales, user base and brand influence. And. As a result, G-Super set a new record in both sales and order volume at the 9-day event, with sales up 740% year-on-year.

In August 2020, JDDJ partnered with four of the most popular consumer goods brands, Yili’s Satine, P & G’s Whisper, Mars Wrigley’s Yida and Mondelez’s Oreos, to launch an online variety show, Sisters Who Make Waves. Super Fun Day “. The event attracted more than 10 million online fans, searched 150% more than the previous month, and total sales of participating brands increased by 300% year-on-year during the event.

About the Dada Group

Dada Group is the leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform in China. JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and major local on-demand delivery platforms open to sellers and individual senders in various industries and product categories. I run Dada Now. Our two platforms are interconnected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enhances the delivery experience for JDDJ platform participants through an easily accessible fulfillment solution and a powerful on-demand delivery infrastructure. On the other hand, large on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform will increase the order volume and density of the DadaNow platform. In June 2020, the Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “Dada.”

