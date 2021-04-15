MTSU 20th Student Film Festival-Side Business





Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 20th Student Film Festival last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Keithley University Center.

Of the 25 films submitted to the festival, only eight won the official award at the ceremony last Thursday.

From the flashy and comical humor of James Roberson’s orange juice to the dark and gloomy content of Youafine, directed by Sheridan Randolph, the festival exhibited a variety of genres this year.

That night, Reunion won the grand prize, winning three awards: Best Sound Mixing, Best Editing, and Audience Favorite. The film is a fast-paced thriller, featuring several choreographed battle scenes, including sharp conversations and quick-firing guns.

I like making movies, says film director, screenwriter, and cinematographer John Lane. I like to share my work with people and try to entertain them.

According to film editor Morgan Hamer, the film was filmed on a caffeine-fueled weekend in the fall of 2019. Editing took only about a week.

My main role in this was the editor. He did all the visual effects, special effects, gun effects, blood effects, and blow effects, says Hamer. That is my main job.

Hamer also starred in the film as an actor who played several stunts, such as flipping a pouch into a pile of leaves.

Viewers were also able to contribute. The jury asked fans to vote for their favorites and created a new informal award for the festival.Reunion

Empowered, the movie that won the Best Picture Award, also won the Best Screenplay Award.

Spencer White said he was grateful not only to the award ceremony, but also to the people who helped me in the process, in an acceptance video he submitted because he was unable to attend the ceremony.

The drama thriller film involved a brother-sister relationship that shared a supernatural power.

This event was organized by the Student Programming and Activities organization.

Best photo

Empowered

Best sound mixing

Reunion

Best actor

It’s okay

Best Actress Award

Quietness and confusion

Best edit

Reunion

Best Director Award

Orange juice

The best original script

Empowered

The best cinematography

cure

Audience favorites

Reunion

