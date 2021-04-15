Specifications, Pricing, Sales Offers-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff April 15, 2021 8:52:12 AM IS

The OnePlus 9 series, which includes the OnePlus 9 (review), OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R, debuted in India last month. The OnePlus 9 Pro is already available for purchase in India, but the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will be available for the first time today. Starting today at 12:00 pm, two smartphones will be available for purchase on the Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Store apps. Highlights of the newly launched OnePlus 9 series include the Snapdragon 888 chipset, DisplayMate A + rated Fluid Display 2.0, and Warp Charge 65T. And Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R pricing, availability, launch offer

OnePlus 9 has two storage variations. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. There are color variations of Astral Black, Artic Sky, and Winter Mist.

The OnePlus 9R also has two storage variations. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999. There are carbon black and lake blue color variations.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will be available today at 12:00 pm on the Amazon website, OnePlus.in and The OnePlus Storeapp.

Experience unmatched performance with # OnePlus 9R5G and take your gaming experience to the next level. Let’s start the game. Buy Now-https: //t.co/VOGxJesAuypic.twitter.com/6TK9ZRuwGz

OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2021

OnePlus offers discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 9 purchases and up to Rs 2,000 on SBI Bank credit card OnePlus 9R. The company also offers 10% cash back on some American Express cards.

OnePlus offers a Red Cable Care plan with 120GB of cloud storage at the price of Rs499 when you purchase OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 95G spec

The OnePlus 9 5Gsports is a 6.5 inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It also features the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which provides up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset features a triple camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65T charging.

OnePlus 9R specifications

The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It also features the Snapdragon 870 chipset, providing up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

When it comes to photography, the handset features a quad camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 9R comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65 warp charging.

