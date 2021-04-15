Beth. Technology Announces Significant Rebranding of I / O Fund





San Francisco-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Beth.Technology, an actively managed technology fund that provides in-depth research and real-time trading, is a company’s comprehensive services, team-oriented approach, and Vision for the future. Rebranding includes a new logo, an updated website, and a new name, I / OF und.

I / O funds empower individual investors by providing institutional-level research and real-time entry / exit notifications, as well as an actively managed and transparent portfolio. I / O funds specialize in technology microtrends and outperform innovation funds that focus on other popular technologies on the market. I / O funds compete at the highest level and provide individual individual investors with complete transparency.

The I / O Fund also has a free public newsletter containing past stock coverage. This includes Roku for $ 33, Zoom for $ 137, and Bitcoin for about $ 9,500. Premium subscribers will be notified of even lower entries, such as Zoom for $ 62 and Bitcoin for $ 7,700.

From May 9, 2020 to December 31, 2020, audited returns were 115.5%, with I / O funds outperforming popular technology-focused innovation funds within the same time frame. The actively managed fund was established on May 9, 2020, after the premium service was launched on July 15, 2019.

Beskindig, founder and CEO of the I / O Fund, said this rebranding reflects a significant step forward in our evolution and redefines us as a team and company. I am. We have evolved from a technology insider with a blog to a full-service fund with a team of experts. Our brand is built on reliability, transparency and industry knowledge. We are proud to offer these benefits and raise the bar for technical analysis for individual investors.

Lead Analyst and CEO Beth Kindig uses fundamental analysis of I / O funds to identify the leaders in the most important technology microtrends. Portfolio manager Knox Ridley then uses technical analysis to guide entry, exit and risk management and provide market commentary on the decisions I / O funds make in their actively managed portfolios. ..

According to Knox Ridley, the goal of the I / O fund is to anticipate future tech leaders before execution and discover when the market is weak, without taking undue risk and making large returns. Is to win. We share that knowledge with our readers and how decisions are made in implementing a competitive growth portfolio that surpasses the best funds on Wall Street last year, along with real-time access to I / O funds. Understand the fund. The fund needed a new identity to convey this expanded vision. We are very proud of the results that have swept our team and the market.

For more information on I / O funds, please visit our website at http://io-fund.com/.

About I / O Fund

I / O funds are actively managed funds that provide in-depth research and real-time trading. We specialize in technology microtrends and have outperformed innovation funds focused on popular technologies since our inception with audited performance results. I / O funds empower individual investors by providing a transparent portfolio with institutional-level research and real-time entry and exit notifications. We also offer a free public newsletter containing past stock coverage, including $ 33 for Roku, $ 137 for Zoom, and $ 9,500 for Bitcoin. Premium members will be notified that there are few entries, such as Zoom for $ 62 and Bitcoin for $ 7,700.

