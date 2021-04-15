Google Chrome 90 brings security improvements, default protocol HTTP will be HTTPS, some developers will change





Google released Chrome version 90 on April 14th. Popular browsers take another step to change the default HTTP to HTTPS, along with other security improvements and developer changes.

Currently, this update could also be Google’s way to address many fixes that should be resolved in the fastest possible time.

Google Chrome 90 has improved security and privacy

(Photo: Caio of Pexels)

Privacy and security improvements have been implemented in the latest version of Chrome, according to a report by Engadget on Thursday, April 15th.

It’s also Google’s way to get rid of suspicious hackers who want to track user activity without using Google Floc technology. It also describes potential fixes for zero-day vulnerabilities.

If you are an Android or desktop user, you can immediately see the changes that have occurred. However, if you are using an iOS device, expect it to arrive later.

To check if updates are available[設定]->[ヘルプ]->[GoogleChromeについて]Go to. If you go to the above location, your browser will be updated.

Chrome 90, on the other hand, preferred to use an HTTPS connection because the security features of the user’s web browsing experience were enhanced when entering https: //. The new defaults also pave the way for more optimized performance in the browser.

Also read: Google teases dark mode for desktop search

Google Chrome 90 AV1 Encoder and Tab Search

According to a Bleeping Computer report, users can feel that the performance used in video conferencing via WebRTC has improved. Specifically, the following benefits were achieved by the browser with the help of the AV1 encoder.

Better compression efficiency (better visual quality, less bandwidth consumption, other video encoding types)

Low bandwidth network up to 30kbps

Improved screen sharing efficiency when considering VP9 and other codecs.

Tab searches now allow users to access the above features without having to open them through flags. In addition, the Google Tab Search feature allows users to see which tabs are open in all browser windows when searching for a particular page.

For example, if you open more than 60 tabs at the same time and look for one particular page in a browser window, you may run into problems.

Use this feature to tap the down arrow on the right side of the tab. You can then search for the keyword by URL or web page title.

More importantly, tab search also displays a list of open tabs that correspond to the keywords you create, making it easy to select the web page you want.

Google Chrome 90 brings some developer changes

In addition to some security improvements, here are some developer changes that need to be seen.

CSS overflow property has new value

Permission policy is the new name for the feature policy API

You can now cast Shadow DOM directly in HTML

The clipboard now backs up read-only files

For file URLs, new restrictions are imposed on URL protocol setters

WebXR Depth API

WebXRAR Lighting Quote

WebAssembly exception handling

For more information, see the Chrome 90 developer blog post.

