Got Uber Eats-Why don’t you run out of ink again because you don’t have Uber ink?





You know what it looks like. When you have to print something at home, and of course, your printer has run out of ink. It’s Murphy’s Law that this happens when there is a school homework deadline or when you’re printing something for the work you have to do now.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) today launched Instant Ink in Australia. This is the first ink subscription service for home printing. In other words, the ink never runs out. One of Australia’s most beloved chefs, Manu Feildel has partnered with HP to celebrate Australia’s loved ones’ recipes thanks to hassle-free printing and instant ink.

To celebrate the launch of Instant Ink and the preservation of Australian family recipes, HP and Manu are urging people to share images of their loved ones’ recipes on Instagram. A lucky winner is brought to Sydney and has Manu cook his family’s recipes in the kitchen.

HP has partnered with Australian TV personality and renowned chef Manu Feildel to celebrate how much he likes cooking. Of course, you need to print the recipe.

Feildel says he personally understands the pressure of cooking without printing recipes. As a father, business owner, and passionate home cook, he is familiar with the frustration of running out of ink at critical moments.

To celebrate the launch of Instant Ink and save Australian family recipes, HP and Manu are calling on Australians to share images of their dear family recipes. Each time you upload, you should tag @hpaustralia and @manufeildelofficial with # familyinkgredients # HPAustralia and share why you want Manu to cook your family’s favorite recipes.

Each time you submit, you’ll have the chance to win an instant ink giveaway every week. A lucky winner is brought to Sydney and has Manu cook his family’s recipes in the kitchen.

Designed with the planet in mind

With 9 million subscribers worldwide, Instant Ink gives users a global, uninterrupted workflow.

This is because Instant Ink helps facilitate the recycling of closed-loop cartridges using HP’s Forest First program. By subscribing to this service, empty cartridge satchels will be delivered to the door when the cartridges need to be disposed of, making recycling easier and more accessible.

As part of HP’s Planet Partners, HP will work with Close the Loop and Planet Ark to reuse used ink cartridges and prevent them from being brought into landfills.

Eliminate the frustration of printing at home with HP Instant Ink. If you subscribe to the services provided by HP:

HP inks reach the front door directly, so you don’t have to go to the store and remember what kind of printer you have before it’s exhausted. A flexible pricing model based on the number of pages you print at home, the less you print, the less you pay. A large number of cartridges. It lasts a long time and can extend the time it takes to change the ink in the printer. A new seamless recycling program that allows used cartridges to be returned via the post ensures that e-waste is part of the recycling ecosystem.

How HP Instant Ink works:

HP Instant Ink is paired with the HP Smart App, and Instant Ink notifies HP when the printer is low and automatically ships the required ink to the door. HP is considering migrating to a flexible monthly plan, so we offer a two-month free trial of Instant Ink to all users at sign-up. The plan starts very low and goes up. According to HP, subscribers can save up to 50% on ink costs. To celebrate the launch of Instant Ink in Australia, HP will launch a social media competition to give Australians a chance to try out subscription services and chef Manu Feildel to cook their favorite family recipes. .. Judge of the TV program “My Kitchen Rules”.

HP Instant Ink Details

Paul Gracey, Director of Printing Systems at HP Australia and New Zealand, said: Home and office needs continue to change as we adopt hybrid work and learning. This has led to a surge in demand for home printing. Instant ink means that the dreaded ink emergency is gone and it is delivered directly to the door before it runs out. Instant Ink brings a level of flexibility not found in printing and is proud to bring it to Australia.

Users can visit here to see if their HP printer is eligible and sign up for Instant Ink. All Australians will receive a two-month free trial when they buy a new printer and sign up out of the box or visit the site and sign up for an existing printer.

Once your subscription is activated, HP’s smart technology predicts when replenishment delivery will be required. Some instant ink deliveries also include recycled satchels for empty cartridges. This facilitates recycling in a timely manner when the cartridge needs to be discarded.

Learn more about HPs Instant Ink in Australia.

Learn more about Women Love Tech.

