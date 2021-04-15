Satya Nadella praises RedBit’s Yorktel for innovative uses of Microsoft technology





According to CEO Satya Nadella, some of the ways channel partners used Microsoft technology during the global coronavirus pandemic were “very good.”

Nadella specifically quoted the work of Yorktel, a collaboration and managed service provider in Eatontown, NJ, and RedBit, a Canadian software consulting, design and engineering company based in Burlington, Ontario.

“These are the types of partners who are working hard in communities that need solutions in the constrained world of COVID, and it was great to see them,” Nadella told CRN.

Yorktel has collaborated with the City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment center in Duarte, California, and nearby clinics in other cities. According to Jeremy Short, Senior Vice President of Microsoft Solutions at Yorktel, organizations need more effective and efficient collaboration tools than existing heterogeneous systems, and pandemics and remote work have reduced the initiative by two years. .. Yorktel, CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List No. 156, fully manages the City of Hope’s audiovisual, digital signage, and routing needs.

“We have standardized the City of Hope with Teams, Teams Rooms systems, and Surface hubs,” says Short. “This includes voice integrated with Cisco CallManager. Being able to work in parallel in the healthcare environment that Cisco requires is a plus for Microsoft. Legacy Polycom video conferencing system (City of Hope) And the team used Pexip to implement interoperability. “

With nine Microsoft Gold competencies and three Microsoft Silver competencies, Yorktel was the launch partner for Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium last year.

Nadella pointed out that Yorktel has introduced a team to the City of Hope’s COVID-19 quarantine unit to allow patients, doctors, and patients away from their families to communicate.

“We have implemented (Microsoft) Surface Hubs in the lab, which is a new use case for whiteboard, communication, and patient medical information system interactions,” says Short.

Microsoft’s rivals couldn’t offer the same technology features, Short said.

“This was a partial Zoom competition and a partial (Cisco) Webex competition. We were able to eliminate them while illuminating the team,” Short said. “The same thing is happening on the security side. We are currently moving on to Microsoft’s security and endpoint management services.”

Meanwhile, RedBit will help Toronto-based Second Harvest expand its food ration program nationwide amid 40% growth in demand and distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds to charities. We have created a grant portal. Second Harvest is a “food rescue” charity that connects farmers, processors, manufacturers, distribution centers, and large retailers with people in need of excess food.

“They went around and created a system that connects essentially all food, solving the difficult challenges of a pandemic. How can we expand our national efforts on food security?” Nadella Said. “It was fascinating.”

RedBit took three weeks to rescale and optimize the Group’s FoodRescue.ca platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud to add new features that allow non-food donations such as hand sanitizers and toilet paper. .. RedBit has also released a mobile app that integrates with Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 to make it easier for donors to donate food and created a grant portal within a week.

RedBit’s achievements were awarded the 2020 Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year. This is a new award that recognizes partners who provide innovative solutions for pandemics. The company was a finalist at Microsoft’s Social Impact Partner of the Year Awards.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos