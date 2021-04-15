Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review (Hands-on)





Best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Deals Today

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is here, in our hands, and very similar to the Surface Laptop 3. It’s both good and bad. On the positive side, you’ll get a sophisticated, minimalist notebook with a comfortable keyboard and all the basics. That said, the bezel isn’t any smaller.

However, the big story is that the new Surface Laptop 4 is 70% faster than its predecessor and can charge up to 19 hours (17 hours for AMD models, 17 hours for Intel), according to Microsoft. is. This Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review is based on the first hands-on impression, so I’ll update it once I’ve checked the pace to see how Microsoft’s claims really stack up.

And if so? Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best laptops.

Microsoft US Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $ 999.99 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specifications Surface Laptop 4 (13.5 inch, AMD) Surface Laptop 4 (13.5 inch, Intel) Surface Laptop 4 (15 inch, AMD) Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch, Intel) Starting price $ 999 $ 1,299 $ 1,299 $ 1,799 Processor AMD Microsoft Surface Edition R5, R711th Gen Intel Core i5, i7AMD Microsoft Surface Edition R5, R711th Gen Intel Core i5, i7Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Xe Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Intel XegraphicsMemory8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB 32GB 16GB, 32GB8GB, 16GB, 32GBStorage256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSDDisplay 13.5 inches (2256 x 1504) 13.5 inches (2256 x 1504) 15 inches, (2496 x 1664) 15 inch, (2496 x 1664) Dimensions 12.1 x 8.8 0.6 inch 12.1 x 8.8 0.6 inch 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inch 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inch Weight 2.8 lb 2.8 lb 3.4 lb 3.4 lb Port 1xUSB-C, 1x USB- A, Headphone Jack, Surface Connect Port 1xUSB-C, 1x USB-A, Headphone Jack, SurfaceConnect Port 1xUSB-C, 1x USB-A, Headphone Jack, SurfaceConnect Port 1xUSB-C, 1x USB-A, Headphone Jack, SurfaceConnect Port Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review: Design

If there’s a bone to choose from on the minimalist Surface Laptop 4, it’s not that different, including the fairly thick bezel. The Dell XPS 13 has a significantly reduced bezel, but when it comes to the black frame that surrounds the display, Microsoft is still in Apple’s playground.

You now have a 13.5-inch Ice Blue Surface Laptop 4, which combines a machined aluminum shell and fabric deck made from Microsoft’s favorite Alcantara material. And I didn’t immediately understand why Microsoft called this color ice blue, but now it does. A barely blue shade that is almost reminiscent of opaque or translucent ice. The Microsoft logo, a four-square grid, reflects off the lid (and reminds me of ice cubes).

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

The Alcantara fabric on the keyboard deck still feels luxurious. Alcantara is available in many 13.5-inch Surface Laptop configurations. Ice blue and platinum silver are Alcantara’s two color options, but the all-aluminum 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 looks like matte black and sandstone (looks like rose gold or copper; the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 doesn’t. Alcantara is aluminum only and is available in matt black and platinum silver.

The size of Surface Laptop 4 is 12.1×8.8. It weighs the same 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds as its predecessor. The Dell XPS 13 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inch, 2.9 lbs) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inch, 2.8 lbs) have a smaller footprint, but a slightly smaller screen. Microsoft has achieved this large screen by choosing a 3: 2 display ratio that emphasizes productivity.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Port

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

When it comes to ports, Microsoft keeps it simple (still a bit outdated). The combination of a USB-A port and a USB-C port is a welcome sight for anyone tired of using a USB-C hub every time they need to use an accessory, but its reversible port is ThunderBolt. 4 It doesn’t support connections, so it’s slower. External drive and GPU charges.

There’s also a headphone jack and Surface Connector, the latter being the main way to charge your Surface Laptop 4.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Display

Watching the trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad on the Surface Laptop 4, I noticed the vibrant colors and decent details, but I kept thinking, “I wish this was brighter.” While Harley Quinn’s red hair popped out and the dry blood splattered around her neck seemed crisp, I continued to notice my reflections on the screen.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

I think this panel is suitable for indoors and many situations, but direct sunlight has a negative effect on seeing it clearly. Our light guns and colorimeters provide more answers about the color reproduction capabilities of this 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel panel.

The Surface Laptop 4’s touchscreen display also provides accurate touch input. Swipe-based navigation gestures were immediately activated and touch scrolling moved smoothly.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Webcam

The bad news is that Microsoft continued to use the 720p webcam on its Surface Laptop 4. Given the number of video calls we all are currently making, the jump to 1080p was very welcome. On the plus side, Microsoft has made Windows Hello login a bit faster than before.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Performance

When I was using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (running on an 11th generation Intel i7-1185G7 CPU with 16GB of RAM), I noticed that it was basically agile. When I split the screen into 12 Chrome tabs, including 1080p YouTube video and live streams from Giphy, Google Docs, and Twitch, it didn’t break or pause.

At the same time I added a stream to Spotify to see if it could stumble. After rebooting the system and seeing how fast the Windows Hello login process is (one of the areas Microsoft says has improved), I can’t tap the stopwatch app on my phone fast enough. was. But it looked pretty snappy.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

We look forward to running a full set of benchmarks and real-world performance tests on our Surface Laptop 4. Microsoft says the laptop is 70% faster than the Surface Laptop 3. Two years ago.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Audio

Surface Laptop 4 packs punches into the speakers. Also, I didn’t weaken the audio on the Surface Laptop 3, but the bass of this new model is due to Maya B’s “Serenas” filling the back of the apartment with powerful synthesizers and clear vocals. Turned out to be more fulfilling in the space adjacent to my room.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

I’ve heard drum cymbals crash crisply on Powerman 5000’s “When Worlds Collide,” so Treble is pretty good on the Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review: Webcam

Another familiar spec we wanted has changed. SurfaceLaptop4 has the same 720p webcam as Surface Laptop3.

Selfies taken with this camera have proven to be practical, but still lack a bit of detail about hair, skin, and background objects. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 has a 1080p webcam, why can’t Surface Laptop 4 take part in that fun?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review: Keyboard and Touchpad

The Surface Laptop 4 keyboard makes typing easy. When I tried it on 10fastfingers.com’s typing test, I reached 74 words per minute (not far from 80wpm on average) in the first attempt. The keyboard mechanism provides an acceptable amount of feedback so that the touch typist knows when to move his finger.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

The Surface Laptop 4’s 3×4.5 inch glass touchpad provides excellent navigation with accurate recognition and extremely smooth scrolling. It also responds quickly to Windows 10 navigation gestures (like Microsoft laptops).

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review: Battery Life

Microsoft has rated the Intel-based 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 lasting up to 17 hours on a single charge, and the AMD version is expected to last up to 19 hours.

Unlike the Tom’s Guide battery test, which is based on constant web browsing, Microsoft gets a quote from “Mixing Active Use and Latest Standby.” The active part of the test is based on web browsing, Office-based productivity testing, and time on “devices used in idle applications.”

We look forward to seeing how long the Surface Laptop 4 will last in our tests. It will see Microsoft surpass the amazing battery life found on the MacBook Air M1 (14:41). As they say online, such a result would be “true and huge”.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review Outlook

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey / Tom’s Guide)

So far, Surface Laptop 4 is what we expected. SurfaceLaptop3, but with new internal components. And that means you should expect a pretty good laptop, but it has a thick bezel design that is beginning to show that era.

That’s why we’re so enthusiastic about putting the Surface Laptop 4 at that pace in all areas of performance, display and durability testing. We’ll update this Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review when testing is complete. If Microsoft’s claim proves to be true, it could be an outstanding Surface device for the whole family.

