“Monster Hunter Rise” | It’s Entertainment





Sure, I stayed on the fence about Monster Hunter Rise for the weeks leading up to the game’s launch. Sure, I spent hundreds of hours on the previous game Monster Hunter: World and its expansion, but was much more cautious about investing the time needed to make such a purchase. Again, my brother asked if Id would buy the game. But in the next few weeks, we played some demos, watched the gameplay online, and then both decided to give it a try.

Rise borrows many elements from the world. Especially weapons, combat, and the means to make them. All 14 weapons are back with their own tweaks and tweaks that seem to improve the overall experience. Not surprisingly, the weapon of my choice remains the insect grave. This is a double-edged pole arm that allows the user to jump into the air and launch an aerial attack against adversaries of all sizes. While I was fluttering around, my brother adopted a bow gun (basically a monster hunter assault rifle) and preferred a more grounded, distant approach. During the battle, I spent most of my time ordering my fellow insects to fight. The goal was to get three buffs that change the function of the grave, called extracts. When I managed to grab the red extract and bounce it into the air, she rolled a weapon around her like a helicopter rotor, so my character’s one-hit, fierce attack evolved into a super-powerful gust. Did. Meanwhile, his brother Greg seemed obsessed with ammo (I was worried about which type to use and ammo shortage). Ammo Syndrome stems from the fact that many bowguns allow special types of ammo with status effects that can limit certain types of ammo, stun monsters, or even put them to sleep.

Early in the game, we struggled a bit with the set’s weapons, so we decided to get a new secondary weapon, the Hunting Horn. At Rise, the developers have simplified this weapon so that I enjoyed it too. Basically, by pressing a specific button combination, the horn player can buff himself and his teammates. These benefits extend to increased attack power, nullification of stat effects, and most importantly, recovery. My brother was very ecstatic that he never seemed to lose his health and thanked me for picking up my new main weapon. And although I’m not afraid to break hunting horns in certain hunts, I usually stick to what I know best and fly high in the grave.

This iteration of Monster Hunter may be most welcomed by new players. It also feels like the most fun for me, as the developers have removed most of the boring and annoying elements that plagued gamers in previous versions. For example, in the world, hunters had to search for and collect glowing blue footprints in order to proceed with the game with little explanation. Not only that, certain missions required collecting ambiguous vegetation and rocks to move forward in the game and create more powerful gear. Some go back to Rise, but gamers spend much less time navigating menu screens and managing items, and spend more time hunting.

Another big problem of playing online with friends has also been completely alleviated. For strange reasons, connecting online in the world has become the worst battle in the game. My brother and I experienced this almost every time as he played more stories and helped him catch up. Or I tried it. In order for me to join the game, Greg has to wait for the cutscene to play, activate SOS (Virtual Help Signal), and Id join the game before any other land. I soon knew what I wanted. Rise players don’t have to suffer from either. If anything, joining games with friends and random hunters has never been easier. What’s more, even though it’s running over Wi-Fi, online looks solid because only a few connections have been lost.

Its core Monster Hunter Rise keeps many of the formulas the same. Hunters pick up quests, hunt, kill or capture monsters. Gamers then create weapons and gear from their parts. The cycle continues as stronger monsters require better equipment and tactics. In most cases, hunting the same monster several times will give you the materials you need to create complete armor and fashionable new weapons from defeated enemies. However, later in the game, players will definitely feel a grind kick, as certain monster materials will appear obscured and drops will appear rare even at lower ranks. For example, I have a good rivalry with the giant monkey Rajan. Early on, he knocked me out constantly, so I decided to hunt down his relatives and make an entire set of armor (and even sweet weapons). After about 4 or 5 slash fests, I got most of the parts. But to complete the set, I had to go hunting for another annoying monkey monster, Bishaten. After a few more break-ins. I did my feat, but when my brother finally saw it, I just heard him tell me that my armor looked stupid.

The monster roster feels much more diverse to me at Rise. Sure, water, lightning, and fire monsters are back, but now they all seem to have their own tactics and strategies. For example, Magna Maro shares many of the same attacks as the world’s elder dragon, Nergigante. A smack hunter with Talon too close rolls around the ground, soothing others, jumping into the air and attacking a devastating dive bomber. However, Magna Maro is also surrounded by a purple mist called Hellfire, which explodes and causes a huge explosion, bringing new challenges to hunters. The same applies to the pool of remaining beasts. Familiar enemies are back, but with a new trick, the new Titan uses a unique method to confuse hunters.

Last week I accidentally defeated the last boss (it’s easy to add), but I’ll spend more time on Rise to be able to add weapons and armor to the collection. At this point, I timed in about 100 hours, and for me there is more time I’m going to spend in this game. Obviously, I will invest more time in this game, in addition to the fact that downloadable content will arrive later this month.

