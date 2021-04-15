Players Report Epilepsy Issues in FINAL FANTASY 14’s Third Knee Raid





FINAL FANTASY The new YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse 14 players planning to play the raid may want to rethink.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.5 Death Unto Dawn has been officially released with a new main scenario quest and the following NieR Automata Cross Overlays. However, some players have reported problems with blinking lights that can trigger epileptic seizures.

Some players use Twitter to warn Final Fantasy 14 players who may be planning to play the new YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse raid, and it’s best not to play the raid if you’re suffering from epilepsy. I said there is.

As someone who has played and completed the latest towers in the paradigm bleach raid, the moment the flashing lights appear, the transitions that whiten the screen, and epilepsy.

Square Enix is ​​not yet ready for the new report, but we hope that the fix that will allow these players to access the raid will be patched soon. Currently, FINAL FANTASY 14 settings have the option to turn off player special effects during gameplay, but there is no way to turn off dungeon and raid transition effects.

When Cyberpunk 2077 was first launched last year, it was reported that the game’s brain dance sequence caused epileptic seizures. CD Projekt Red is aware of this issue and has issued a patch to reduce special effects during the sequence.

Square Enix has also started PS5 open beta testing in addition to patch 5.5. The PS5 version of FINAL FANTASY 14 comes with improved frame rates, faster loading times, 4K support, and tactile feedback with a DualSense controller. In addition, players who currently own FF14 on PS4 can upgrade the game completely free of charge if they own PS5.

Square Enix recently announced the next extended version of the MMORPG, Endwalker. It will be released later this year and marks the end of the decade-long Hydaelyn and Zodiark story.

If you’re about to start FINAL FANTASY 14, check out our guide on how long it will take to defeat A Realm Reborn.

