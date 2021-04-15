A new project to track and assess climate innovation in the world built







A new project built by Julio Friedmann and Jennifer Molnar to track and assess global climate innovation | April 14, 2021

Carbon is a universal component of life in almost every product we manufacture and use, from the plastic packaging used to ship our products to the tires of automobiles and trucks. Also, some products are more durable than others, but at the end of the product’s life cycle, the carbon stored in the product is released into the atmosphere and ocean as carbon dioxide. Greenhouse gas emissions from the end of this product value chain are an important and often overlooked part of our contribution to climate change.

That’s why Columbia University was trying to create a better way to track and evaluate climate solutions. Today, with the support of Dow and Nature Conservancy, the Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy has announced the launch of a carbon accounting project. This project focuses on emission reductions made possible by innovation and technology at a later stage of product usefulness, tracking how and where carbon emissions are generated and reduced at all points in the product lifecycle. It is built on the existing method of doing.

Companies have been counting emissions for over 20 years using the greenhouse gas protocol developed by the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council on Sustainable Development.

Simply put, this protocol allows businesses to count emissions based on what they do, what they buy, and what they make. These emissions can be divided into three simple ranges:

Scope 1 counts direct emissions from work in the company. For example, a shoe manufacturer counts Scope 1 emissions as a result of manufacturing sneakers in a factory. Scope 2 counts indirect emissions from operations. For shoe makers, Scope 2 includes emissions from electricity purchased from others to run factories and heat buildings. Scope 3 counts the different ways companies influence emissions outside the fence line. The most important are the emissions associated with the product, as well as how the product is distributed and used. For shoe makers, the shoes contain plastic and include special packaging (paper and plastic) for selling the product. Scope 3 emissions are sometimes referred to as value chain emissions.

This accounting system provides a way to consider the overall greenhouse gas emissions of the entire enterprise. For some companies, such as tech companies, most of their emissions are in scopes 1 and 2. However, most companies, such as energy companies, product makers, and the food industry, find that most of their emissions come from Scope 3, and everything is in the air. And the sea.

Accounting for scopes 1 and 2 is very easy. These emissions are a direct result of corporate activities, are measured at the time of emissions and are attributed to the emitter. Their attribution is more controversial because Scope 3 accounting is more complex and does not occur at the time of emission.

A good example to consider is the emissions associated with the manufacture and use of insulation. With current Scope 3 guidance, companies use the best science available to calculate emissions used to create, install, use, and dispose of insulators. However, consider a homeowner who can buy two types of insulation. Both types can have the same carbon emissions at each stage of manufacture, installation and use. However, one insulation is more effective, reducing the need for winter heat and summer air conditioning. Homeowners who use more efficient insulation will eventually produce less carbon from their use, but companies that manufacture that insulation will have more efficient products with current accounting approaches. Not accepted as.

Shed light on hidden benefits

To tackle the global and lasting challenges of climate mitigation, we need all sorts of innovative solutions with a smaller total footprint. If Product A has twice the climatic effect of Product B, we would like to manufacture and use more Product A, even if Scope 3 has the same footprint. However, the current greenhouse gas protocol treats a gallon of gas and a piece of insulation in the same way. This also applies to lightweight composites for automobiles, batteries for bass, and concrete in culvert. The potential benefits of different products and materials are currently hidden, and there is also an incentive to focus on innovations that create these types of benefits.

It’s a catalyst that manufacturers and innovators lack. The inventor and manufacturer of climate solutions have not been approved for innovation under Scope 3 accounting. When Tesla builds a factory to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries, Scope 3 emissions will increase due to more products, even if emissions are reduced when used by customers. The same applies to home improvement stores that sell LED bulbs and bulb manufacturers. It is also unclear who will ultimately be responsible for the emissions. Automakers’ Scope 3 emissions can increase when building factories, but investors’ Scope 3 footprints do not.

That is friction. Carbon is not a traditional pollutant like ozone in our bodies, food, beer and buildings. It was stored in wood products for a century or hours until it burned. It enters the air and sea through thousands of routes that are not chimneys or tailpipes. This causes problems for the environment, regulators, and companies trying to help people around the world. This is part of the reason why carbon pollution reduction is failing.

Our new methodology is how and where carbon emissions are generated and at all points where impacts can be calculated, including the benefits of emission reductions later in the product lifecycle enabled by innovation and technology. Track if it is reduced. The work will focus on Scope 3 with the aim of better reflecting the benefits of sustainable applications.

Many of the important issues are technical. This project requires new data infrastructure and analytics to track, quantify, and understand upstream, transformation, and use cases of manufacturing and innovation. Making tires is complicated. We use insulation to track the benefits of the climate. You cannot fix what you cannot measure. Nor can innovation be encouraged without determining value. As we work, we look forward to involving diverse stakeholders on these issues.

Dr. Julio Friedmann is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy, School of International and Public Affairs, University of Columbia. He leads a carbon accounting project.

Jennifer Molnar is Managing Director and Chief Scientist at The Nature Conservancy’s Center for Sustainability Science.

