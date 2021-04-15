Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Release Date, Price, Specifications, Leak





Samsung Galaxy Book Pro may be the beginning of the show at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpack event on April 28th. There, the company will announce some new additions to its PC lineup.

Leak suggests that it will be a high-end laptop with premium components available in both 13-inch and 15-inch chassis.The Galaxy Book Pro could lead to serious competition from the best laptops. There is an event with two brother laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 and the Samsung Galaxy Book Go, which are expected to stand out in April.

The former appears to be a convertible 2-in-1 variant of the Galaxy Book Pro with a similar internal structure, while the Galaxy Book Go appears to be an ARM-based derivative.

It’s unclear what Samsung will announce until April 28th, but here’s a summary of everything we’ve heard about Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung has yet to provide details on what it plans to announce at the April 28 event and when these products may hit the shelves. For now, you can only guess when the Galaxy Book Pro will debut and ship.

However, you can make fairly informed guesses based on leaks and previous product launches. Samsung has launched many new laptops in recent months, including the Galaxy Book Flex 25G and the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The company began pre-ordering the Galaxy Chromebook 2 about a month after it was announced in January. Book Pro follows a similar timeline that is expected to ship soon next month.

It examines a February leak from enthusiastic leaker Walking Cat, who released marketing material for the supposed Galaxy Book Go, which is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, and both claim to be “appearing in May.”

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Prices

If the leaked specs of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro prove to be true, Samsung expects to price this device like a premium laptop.

The Galaxy Book Pro will probably be available in both 13-inch and 15-inch variations with customizable component configurations, so the price range for both models can vary significantly depending on your needs.

(Image credit: Safety Korea via 91mobiles)

However, based on the details leaked so far and the price of existing Samsung laptops such as the Galaxy Book Ion, it’s reasonable to expect the 15-inch model of the Galaxy Book Pro to be retailed at a starting price of at least $ 1,100. It is a target. , Probably the price of the 13-inch model is hundreds of dollars cheaper.

If Samsung can bring these laptops to market by May, it will also give the company some leeway before the long-awaited 14-inch MacBook Pro debuts later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Design

Thanks to the product rendering and the leaked image of the certified photo, I have a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from the design of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

These pictures show that both the Galaxy Book Pro and its convertible 2-in-1 cousin, the Galaxy Book Pro 360, have a full-size keyboard, a large trackpad, and a very thin bezel around the AMOLED screen. Suggests. These notebooks will be available in a variety of colors, including blue, silver, white, white, navy, and gold (although not all colors are available on all models).

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Book Pro also supports Samsung’s S Pen, incorporates a Thunderbolt 4 port, and can be configured for LTE connectivity.

Galaxy Book Pro may debut with Galaxy Book Pro 360. It looks like a variant with a similar internal structure and a 360 degree hinge, which allows you to rotate the entire screen and effectively convert it to a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Display

There are still some details about what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro display.

So far, we believe that both 13-inch and 15-inch models will have AMOLED screens and support Samsung’s S Pen.

With the option to order a Galaxy Book Pro with an AMOLED screen and a discrete Nvidia GPU, laptops can offer pretty good visuals.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Specifications

So far, Leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes with an Intel 11th Gen processor and embedded Intel Iris graphics, with the option to configure with the Nvidia MX450 mobile GPU. However, that discrete GPU option may only be available on 15-inch models.

If these leaks turn out to be true, the Galaxy Book Pro is expected to offer fierce competition to top performers on the best laptop list, such as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Announcement Details

There’s a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which was teased by Samsung with the promise that “the most powerful Galaxy is coming.”

If you want to watch it live and see for yourself, this Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, April 28th, as a virtual live stream on the Samsung website starting at 10am EDT / 7am PDT.

If you don’t want to see it on the company’s website, you can also watch it from Samsung’s YouTube page. I don’t think I’ll ever have a chance to actually experience it in an ongoing pandemic, but I’m looking forward to getting some of these laptops for review and seeing the pace.

