Replays of the “Rainbow Six Siege” beta test match are effective against scammers-Rick and Morty skins are here





For “Rainbow Six Siege” players, the game has match replays, so you don’t want to mess with cheating or Wallhack abuse. Although fraud prevention tools could only be used to eliminate fraud, some players can be noticeably tricky.

“Rainbow Six Siege” Match Replay Says No to Scammers

(Photo: Ubisoft)

PC Gamer reported that in “Rainbow Six Siege”, scammers have a hard time exploiting the system.Often, thanks to the system, a group of scammers mixed with non-scammers can stand out

Some players look like scammers who are too good because their movements look like exploiters. For Aimbots and Wallhacks, you can easily mimic the actual process.

However, when Match Replay was introduced in March of last year, it became immediately recognizable to those who were usually fooling the way to victory. This system acts as a replay mechanism for all recent matches so you can see all the movements of all your teammates and enemies.

If you are continuously cheating, you can no longer escape in this game. When viewing the live stream of the game, the replay overview is very similar.

Not only can you track players passing through walls, but you can also simulate how they pass through opaque obstacles.

A scammer may intentionally miss a shot, mimicking the player’s normal movements. But if you have a keen sense of scammers, you know that their gimmicks are just a distraction tactic.

Match Replay is still in beta, but Ubisoft has already established this tool as an effective anti-fraud software. If you encounter a bug while using it, it’s normal because it’s still being tested.

If you find a suspicious player in the game, you can pass the report on Ubisoft’s official support site. In the future, match replays can be seen as an effective way to screen for potential cheating from players.

“Rainbow Six Siege” Rick and Morty Cosmetics Coming Soon

(Photo: ComicBook NOW! From Twitter)

Dotesports reported that Ubisoft will release two cosmetic bundles with the theme of Rick and Morty on Thursday, April 15th. It serves as a memorial to the Galactic Federation Glom Fromite soldiers and the famous episode “Pickle Rick” of Season 3.

.. @ RickandMorty + Rainbow Six Siege = Sledge and Smoke Bundles is coming soon, with more collaborations this year! Get Schwifty on 4/15. pic.twitter.com/NJxBtCE7oE

— Rainbow Six Siege (@ Rainbow6Game) April 14, 2021

The Sledge Gromflomite Bundle is similar to a soldier in the Galactic Federation. This includes the Sledge M590A1 Weapon Cosmetics engraved with the “Fake Gun Shoot Mein Standoff” sign. There is also a SEAL Team Rick charm.

The Smoke Pickle Rick Bundle, on the other hand, features a Portal Gun skin and a Pickle Rick charm. There is also a pickle slick rat suit skin that resembles the final shape of Rick when he escapes from the sewer.

For the price, 2,160 R6 credits are required. With the launch of rumors of a new installation, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, more bundles are expected to arrive in 2021.

