These solar-powered headphones boast virtually unlimited battery life





Have you ever noticed that you don’t have a charger for your wireless headphones? With Urbanista’s latest noise-cancelling headphones, you get energy from the sun so you don’t have to worry about pulling cables.

According to the Swedish audio brand, Urbanista Los Angeles can convert all forms of light, both outdoors and indoors, into energy for “virtually infinite” playtime.

This is due to a partnership with Exeger, the company that created a new material called Powerfoyle that “converts all forms of light into clean energy and seamlessly integrates into any design.” This material is used in the construction of the headband of headphones.

This means that your wireless headphones are always charged when exposed to light. According to Urbanista, spending “only an hour” outdoors on a sunny day gives you three hours of playtime, and spending an hour outdoors on a cloudy day gives you two hours of battery life.

It can be charged with ambient light, so just wearing it in a bright room will extend the life of the battery. When not in use, leave it by the window for an additional hour of playback time.

With a total battery life of 50 hours, you may not need to charge these headphones frequently with a USB-C cable (assuming the technology works as promised, of course).

From Miami to Los Angeles

Like Urbanista Miami headphones, Los Angeles comes with a 40mm neodymium driver, built-in microphone, Bluetooth 5 connection, auto-pause, and Siri or Google Assistant support.

If they sound like their predecessors, Urbanista Miami didn’t provide the precision and details that audiophiles crave, but a balanced sound with enhanced bass response suitable for pop and RnB. You can expect the stage.

Hybrid active noise canceling should reduce unpleasant ambient noise, but if you need to be aware of your surroundings, you can turn ambient sound mode on with the tap of a button.

Urbanistas also seem to be incorporating design clues from Miami headphones. The design, with its well-padded ear cushions and adjustable headband, turned out to be very comfortable, and we’re happy to be back with this new solar power. model.

(Image credit: Urbanista)

Despite its fairly futuristic sound specs, Urbanista Los Angeles isn’t too expensive to launch in the coming months. It costs $ 199/169 pounds (about A $ 250), which is significantly cheaper than the best 2021 headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

That is when they actually happen. These are not the first headphones to promote Powerfoyle technology. JBL Reflect Eternal was announced in late 2019.

Like the Urbanista, JBL claimed that these headphones offer “infinite playtime.” But a year and a half later, we are still waiting for solar-powered headphones.

JBL’s Reflect Eternal headphones were launched through a crowdfunding campaign and were scheduled to ship in October 2020, but the company put the project on hold in November and accused the Covid-19 pandemic of being delayed in production. Did.

But there’s more hope for Urbanista, and there’s no reason to think that Los Angeles won’t be released on schedule later this year and will beat JBL. Either way, we can’t wait to get them and see if their play time is really infinite.

