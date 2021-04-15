Moto G60, Moto G40 fusion specs were inspired by the Geekbench list





The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion have appeared on the benchmark website Geekbench after being part of rumors over the past few days. The Geekbench list shows the specifications for the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion. The interiors of both phones are likely to be the same, with little difference on the front of the camera. The Moto G60 is rumored to have a 108-megapixel primary camera, but it may not apply to the Moto G40 Fusion, which is presumed to have a 64-megapixel shooter. The Moto G40 Fusion is also expected to debut in markets, including India, as the re-badged Moto G60.

The Moto G60 Geekbench list shows 6GB of RAM, while the Moto G40 Fusion list shows 4GB of RAM. Both phones seem to work on Android 11 as is.

In terms of benchmark performance, the listed Moto G60 received a single-core score of 515 and a multi-core score of 1,375. The Moto G40 Fusion has a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,425. These are, in particular, early performance results that may have been obtained from the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion prototypes. You’ll have to wait for the official debut of both Motorola phones to get accurate benchmark performance results.

The Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion Geekbench lists don’t provide clear details about the chipset, but the tech blog Nashville Chatter reports that the phone may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 GSoC. ..

The Moto G40 Fusion is rumored to appear as a rebranded Moto G60 in markets including India. However, while the Moto G40 Fusion is rumored to have an inferior 64 megapixel primary camera sensor, the Moto G60 may come with a 108 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Twitter’s Motorola India account also recently made fun of the new Motorola G-series phones coming soon in the country.

Why did LG give up on the smartphone business? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 22:00) we’ll talk about the new collaborative RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos