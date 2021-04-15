What is FLoC? Browser makers are lining up to blame Google’s latest ad targeting initiative as an invasive chase.





Google’s updated Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) mechanism for ad personalization, which is currently being tried in Chrome browsers, has been rejected by other browser makers such as Vivaldi and Brave as a tracking of privacy breaches.

FLoC is part of what Google calls the Privacy Sandbox Initiative. According to current retired Chrome Engineering Director Justin Shu and Product Manager, this is a proposal to “support the business model of funding the open web in the absence of tracking mechanisms such as third-party cookies.” Marshall veil in January.

Third-party cookies are widely used (or abused) to track users throughout the web and are more likely to be blocked. Google is determined to maintain the ability to target and personalize ads, and the Privacy Sandbox API provides use cases such as ad selection and conversion measurement without disclosing personal or personal information. It will be possible. “

Diagram of FLoC operation via Web.dev/floc/ (click to enlarge) Licensed with CC4.0

The idea of ​​FLoC is to group each web browser with a cohort ID and other browsers with similar browsing history. Google runs a FLoC service that defines a cohort and sends data to the browser. The cohort ID is then calculated by the browser. The browser does not send its history to the FLoC service.

The website can query the browser for the cohort ID and select ads accordingly. Advertising networks like Google itself are expected to record data such as “The browser in Cohort 1354 showed an interest in hiking boots.” This is profiling, but it’s for groups, not individuals.

FloC is controversial. Last month, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) declared it a “terrible idea,” stating that “this technology avoids the privacy risk of third-party cookies, but creates new cookies in the process.” .. EFF also pointed out that behavioral advertising is a problem, and FLoC can exacerbate problems such as “discrimination and predatory targeting.” For example, you might imagine a cohort that identifies users as looking for debt assistance.

Browser maker concerns

Browser maker Vivaldi said yesterday, “FLoC is off! Vivaldi doesn’t support FLoC.” “Our privacy policy is simple and clear. We don’t want to track you,” added co-founder and CEO Jon von Tetzchner.

He added that FLoC exposes personal data in new ways. “When you visit a website that is related to a very personal subject that you may or may not use FLoC advertising, all other sites you visit will be notified of your FLoC ID and will visit that particular type of site. It shows that you did, “he says. Said.

These risks, when used by authoritarian governments, can go beyond embarrassment and have “serious social consequences.” “The dictatorship may understand that opponents often appear to have one of the same five FLoC IDs. Websites that are now managed nationwide by that ID. Anyone who has access to can be at risk, “he added. “The FLoC API is not supported and will be disabled no matter how it is implemented.”

Two days ago, Brave CEO Brendan Eich and senior privacy researcher Peter Snyder also opposed FLoC. “Brave has removed FLoC in nightly versions of both desktop and Android Brave. The privacy-affecting aspect of FLoC has never been enabled in the Brave release. Details of additional implementations of FLoC are stable this week. Will be removed from all Brave releases, “they said.

According to Eich and Snyder, “FLoC notifies sites about their browsing history in a new way that browsers do not resolutely do today.”

They disagree with the claim that the cohort protects privacy because each cohort has thousands of users in a way called k-anonymity. “A useful concept of privacy should include the concept of’don’t tell others what you know about me without my permission’,” they said.

FLoC informs your site about your browsing history in a new way that browsers don’t categorically do today.

As for Mozilla, a spokesperson said: “We are currently evaluating many of our privacy-protecting advertising suggestions, including those offered by Google, but we have no plans to implement them at this time.”

We do not accept the assumption that the industry needs billions of data points about people to serve relevant ads and they are collected and shared without understanding. Advertising and privacy can coexist. And the advertising industry can operate differently than it did in the last few years. “

Yesterday, Google mathematician Michael Kleber on the Chrome team said, “FLoC doesn’t help with tracking. There are thousands of people who have the same FLoC, so if someone tries to track you with it, it’s a lot. Non-tracking will occur. You have mixed in with a very small amount of you. “

Apple WebKit security engineer John Wilander disagreed with Kleber’s claim: “User cohorts are not split by first-party site, so multiple sites can monitor cohort IDs that change weekly. The hash of the cohort that was made can become more and more unique over the weeks … to incorporate this into the crowd metaphor: before and shortly before the pandemic, I had a Mew concert, a Ghost concert, I attended the Disney on Ice and Def Leppard concerts. At each of these events I was part of the crowd, but I must have attended all four. “

Google Shoe said web giants are encouraging feedback on privacy sandbox proposals, including FLoC listed on GitHub here, but the company seems to be doing everything in its power to implement it. That’s right.

W3C Technical Architecture Group Shatters Google’s Proposal to Treat Multiple Domains as Same Source

In the current version, Chrome 89, FLoC was implemented as an “origin trial”. This means that websites and advertisers can sign up to get started ly. “During the Origin Trial, we hope that the advertising tech community will get a general idea of ​​which tasks are properly handled by the FLoC approach,” Kleber said.

EFF said websites and advertisers can opt in, but users are not asked for permission. “A small percentage of Chrome users will still be assigned (or assigned) to millions of people to test new technologies,” he said. Security site Malwarebytes said: “Chrome users couldn’t choose to participate in the FLoC trial and didn’t receive any individual notifications. Currently, there is no option to opt out.”

Last week, the W3C Technical Architecture Group (TAG) worked on additional features that browser vendors depend on, as another part of the privacy sandbox proposal, the first-party set, is “harmful to the Web in its current form.” Or he said he warned against implementing it. Those.

According to Statcounter, Google could rely on Chrome’s market share for about 65%, followed by Safari at 19%, which is enough to just move on without waiting for consensus. As all the other proportions are small. that way.

Chetna Bindra, Product Manager at Google User Trust, explains how the Privacy Sandbox allows Google to continue to target targeted advertising, advertising technology bidding, and conversion measurements.

But do ads need to include tracking? Privacy search engine DuckDuckGo said tracking isn’t necessary for successful ads. “Searching on DuckDuckGo will show you ads based on the keywords you enter. That’s it. It works.” “FLoCID will also be accessible to third-party trackers lurking on the website,” he added. , Provides a Chrome extension that blocks FLoC.

Niche privacy-focused vendors like Brave and DuckDuckGo are appealing to be more private than Google, so their complaints are self-interesting. That said, it’s clear that Google hasn’t achieved cross-industry consensus on its privacy sandbox proposal. What is not very clear is how much it is trying to respond.

When I contact Microsoft about FLoC’s plans at Edge, it will be updated with the information I receive. We’re also asking for comments on how Google responds to feedback.

Update to add

Google spokespersons are currently in contact to clarify how Chrome users can avoid FLoC trials.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos