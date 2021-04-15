Windows 10: Microsoft restricts uploads to the timeline with the latest preview





Microsoft has made some notable changes to the Timeline Activity History feature in the latest preview of Windows 10.

Introduced by Microsoft in the Fall Creators Update 2018, the timeline shows what users are doing on their local machines and allows them to use their cards to quickly re-engage applications across Windows 10 and mobile devices.

In a blog post announcing the latest preview of Windows 10, Microsoft states that users cannot upload new activity to the timeline if their activity history is synced between devices that have a Microsoft account.

“If you’re syncing activity history between devices via your Microsoft account (MSA), you no longer have the option to upload new activity to your timeline. [Azure Active Directory] Accounts connected to AAD are not affected, “Microsoft said in the release notes.

AAD Reference means that the changes will not affect the customers of companies and institutions that have AAD accounts.

“Edge and other browsers have the option to look back at recent web activity to view web history. You can also use OneDrive and Office to view recently used files,” Microsoft added. I will.

The move has led to speculation that Microsoft may be killing the timeline. Timeline synchronization with Android devices was available from the Microsoft Launcher app, but as Microsoft watcher Paul Thurrott points out, it was incorporated into Launcher in late 2020, leaving only Windows 10 features.

Microsoft has since made it clear that it will not remove Timeline in Windows 10.

“The timeline and all local activity history will continue to remain in Windows 10,” the company said.

This change will take effect in Windows 10 build 21359 for the development channel.

Microsoft has also released the news and interesting features of the Windows 10 taskbar to all users of the development channel.There is also a new option to restart the app after signing in when the device restarts[スタート]It’s on the menu.

